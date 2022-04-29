IEA condemns deadly mosque bombing in Kabul

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned the bombing in Kabul city during a khanaqah which resulted in dozens of casualties on Friday afternoon.

Official reports have put the death toll at 10 with 30 wounded but eyewitnesses said dozens more were killed and wounded.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, condemned the explosion and said in a tweet that the perpetrators would be arrested and punished.

Other public figures also quickly spoke out and condemned the incident including former Afghan president Hamid Karzai who called it an inhuman act by the “enemies” of the Afghan people.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the former High Council for National Reconciliation under the previous government, also slammed the incident and said it was a “crime against humanity and contrary to Islamic and human values.”

Reuters meanwhile quoted the head of the Khalifa Mosque in Kabul, where the khanaqah was being held, as saying that more than 50 worshipers were killed in the explosion after Friday afternoon prayers.

Sayed Fazel Agha said that a person who was probably a suicide bomber joined them during the dhikr ceremony and detonated his explosives.

So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.