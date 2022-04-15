Featured
IEA condemns dawn raid on al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned actions by Israeli police against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early Friday morning.
The foreign ministry said late Friday it condemned the actions and called on the international community, especially Muslim countries, to take practical steps to “protect human rights of Palestinians and stop Israeli brutality”.
Despite the early morning raid on the mosque compound, about 60,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque.
Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number, though big, was still less than the usual number at this time of the Muslim fasting month.
Last Friday, the attendance was higher at around 80,000 people, he said.
A heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at entrances to the mosque compound during the second prayers as well as in the surrounding areas of the Old City in Jerusalem.
The Israeli authorities also prevented male Palestinians under the age of 50 from the West Bank, and all Gazans from reaching the mosque to perform prayers, Anadolu reported.
According to Anadolu, 153 Palestinians were injured during the dawn raid.
US rushing $200 million in weapons for Ukraine’s defense
The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces.
President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the “immediate” shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said, Reuters reported.
Biden’s decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.
In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that up to $200 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine’s defense, Reuters reported.
Blinken said he had authorized a fourth drawdown of US defense stocks, in line with Biden’s directive, “to help Ukraine meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing” as the war entered a third week.
Saudi Arabia and UAE leaders ‘reject calls with US President Biden’
The White House has reportedly failed in its attempt to arrange calls between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Although the calls were intended to focus on building international support for Ukraine and the control of surging oil prices, the leaders of both Gulf countries declined US requests to speak to the president, Middle East Eye reported.
Officials have said the rejection comes as Saudi and Emirati officials voiced their criticism of American policy in the Gulf in recent weeks.
The Saudis and the Emiratis share concerns about the US response to the recent missile attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, Middle East Eye reported.
Both governments are also concerned about the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, which has entered into its final stages of negotiations in Vienna.
Biden spoke to King Salman on 9 February and they reiterated their longstanding relationship. However, the Gulf snub comes as Washington works on maintaining good relations with the oil-rich countries, as oil prices pass $130 per barrel for the first time in nearly 14 years.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the only two major oil producers that can pump millions more barrels of oil, which could help the crude market in America when gasoline prices are soaring, Middle East Eye reported.
However, both countries have declined to pump more oil, saying that they are sticking to the current production plan approved by Opec+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of allies led by Russia.
Last week, both the Saudi crown prince and Sheikh Mohammed took phone calls from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, after declining to speak to the US president. They also both later spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Biden says ‘needless death and destruction’ if Russia invades Ukraine
US President Joe Biden says the United States is willing to give “diplomacy every chance to succeed’ in resolving the Ukraine crisis with Russia, but he says there are now more than 150,000 Russian troops encircling Ukraine and Belarus and he warns, “invasion remains distinctly possible.”
Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden said the US has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border and said an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility, Reuters reported.
“The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine. That would be good, but we have not yet verified that,” Biden said.
“Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position,” he added.
Biden also reiterated his call to Americans in Ukraine to “leave now before it’s too late to leave safely.” Biden also appealed directly to Russian citizens.
“United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia, Ukraine is not threatening Russia. Neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not, do not have plans to put them there, as well. We’re not targeting the people of Russia,” Biden said.
The president made the remarks hours after Russia announced that some units participating in military exercises near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases.
