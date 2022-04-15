IEA condemns dawn raid on al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned actions by Israeli police against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early Friday morning.

The foreign ministry said late Friday it condemned the actions and called on the international community, especially Muslim countries, to take practical steps to “protect human rights of Palestinians and stop Israeli brutality”.

Despite the early morning raid on the mosque compound, about 60,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number, though big, was still less than the usual number at this time of the Muslim fasting month.

Last Friday, the attendance was higher at around 80,000 people, he said.

A heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at entrances to the mosque compound during the second prayers as well as in the surrounding areas of the Old City in Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities also prevented male Palestinians under the age of 50 from the West Bank, and all Gazans from reaching the mosque to perform prayers, Anadolu reported.

According to Anadolu, 153 Palestinians were injured during the dawn raid.