IEA collects more than 1.5 billion AFN from telecom tax
The government has collected more than 1.5 billion AFN from phone credit cards tax during the past four months.
Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) said Sunday that the revenue had been collected since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regained power in mid-August.
“Since the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan took over the government, 1.55 billion Afghanis have been collected in revenue from the 10 percent tax on SIM cards,” said Enayatullah Alkozai, the Ministry spokesman.
Meanwhile, mobile users called on the IEA to ensure transparency in the collection process of the 10 percent revenue tax.
“We call on the Islamic Emirate to collect this revenue in a transparent process and spend it in an accurate way and that is in our national interest,” said Abdulhaq, a resident of Kabul.
Since 2015, a 10 percent tax has been imposed on mobile phone users in Afghanistan.
Afghan, Kazakh officials discuss enhancing economic ties
Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, on Saturday arrived in Kabul to discuss ways for expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries.
Sultanov is leading a delegation – including representatives of 16 companies – in Kabul to assess investment opportunities in Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi stated that Kabul wants to strengthen economic relations in the various sectors with Kazakhstan.
The two sides discussed direct flights from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan, export Afghan of agricultural products, the establishment of a joint trade chamber, and the ways for facilitating funds transfer through banks, Azizi said.
“There are investment opportunities in Afghanistan, we want to facilitate and provide [opportunities] for the private sector in order to boost our economic ties with Kazakhstan,” Azizi added.
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, meanwhile, stated that Kazakhstan is ready to work with the Afghanistan government to expand of economic and trade ties between the two countries.
“In the past 10 months, our trade with Afghanistan dropped by 27 percent. We want to expand trade between the two countries, as well as we want to reach markets in the south Asian countries,” said Sultanov.
Afghan officials stated that Afghanistan’s annual trade with Kazakhstan valued at least $648 million.
Hundreds of factories face uncertain future amid ongoing economic crisis
Afghan businessmen on Thursday warned that hundreds of factories will be forced to close down if the US and the international community continue to impose economic sanctions against Afghanistan.
These sanctions include the freezing of over $9 billion in foreign reserves, by the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), four months ago.
Businessmen said their biggest problem is their inability to buy raw materials.
“We can’t tolerate the situation; the world is being cruel to Afghans. We will lodge complaints to the UN for our rights to be upheld,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.
Businessmen also said that of the $9 billion in frozen foreign reserves, $2,5 billion of that is private sector money. They also blamed the international community for the current crisis in Afghanistan.
“We and the people of Afghanistan know who created problems, and want them to resolve the problems themselves,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.
Officials from logistics companies said that national and international organizations owe the sector billions of dollars.
“We served Afghanistan and provided services, our payments are outstanding because foreign reserves have been frozen. We hope that the money will be released soon,” said one logistics company employee, Mohammad Baz Ghairat.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said the international community is to blame for the economic crisis in the country.
“We called on the international community many times, but they have blocked Afghanistan’s assets; Afghans need it now,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the IEA, adding that they are being blamed for something the US created.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that the US should release Afghanistan’s assets and provide opportunities for Afghan businessmen.
“We see problems growing day by day, the international community is the cause of this. They imposed sanctions against Afghanistan’s economic mechanism; they are responsible,” said Sayed Azim Mangal, an analyst.
Businessmen said if the sanctions are not lifted soon, they will appeal to the international courts to resolve the problem.
Construction companies call for govt, foreign community to pay their debts
Afghanistan’s Construction Union has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the international community to pay the money owed to them for projects already worked on.
Union officials called a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday to address the issue of non-payment and said that about 2,000 construction companies are owed money for projects carried out for the former government and the international community.
“We don’t have money. People want money from us, because of this [problem] four companies have closed; our sector is facing severe financial pressure,” said Mohammad Nasir Mohtasibzada, the head of the union.
Some members of the union meanwhile called on the IEA to clarify the fate of hundreds of incomplete projects.
They also called for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, which amount to over $9 billion.
“We urge the international community to release the frozen money, in order to put an end to the current economic crisis,” Shams Ur Rehman, a member of the union said.
Ministry of Finance officials meanwhile said that efforts are underway to resolve the problems faced by construction companies.
“We are committed to helping construction companies financially; one we have established a commission to investigate this, second to give money to the private sector,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economic analysts say that the Ministry of Finance and international donors should resolve the problems within the private sector, adding that if this is not done, construction companies will be forced to close and an economic collapse will occur.
“The Islamic Emirate should work to prevent the collapse of the private sector,” said Abdul Bashir Sharifi, one economic analyst.
According to analysts, the IEA should also start working closely with the private sector, and monitor the implementation of big projects.
