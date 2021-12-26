IEA collects more than 1.5 billion AFN from telecom tax

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2021)

Afghan businessmen on Thursday warned that hundreds of factories will be forced to close down if the US and the international community continue to impose economic sanctions against Afghanistan.

These sanctions include the freezing of over $9 billion in foreign reserves, by the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), four months ago.

Businessmen said their biggest problem is their inability to buy raw materials.

“We can’t tolerate the situation; the world is being cruel to Afghans. We will lodge complaints to the UN for our rights to be upheld,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.

Businessmen also said that of the $9 billion in frozen foreign reserves, $2,5 billion of that is private sector money. They also blamed the international community for the current crisis in Afghanistan.

“We and the people of Afghanistan know who created problems, and want them to resolve the problems themselves,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.

Officials from logistics companies said that national and international organizations owe the sector billions of dollars.

“We served Afghanistan and provided services, our payments are outstanding because foreign reserves have been frozen. We hope that the money will be released soon,” said one logistics company employee, Mohammad Baz Ghairat.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said the international community is to blame for the economic crisis in the country.

“We called on the international community many times, but they have blocked Afghanistan’s assets; Afghans need it now,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the IEA, adding that they are being blamed for something the US created.

Economic analysts on the other hand said that the US should release Afghanistan’s assets and provide opportunities for Afghan businessmen.

“We see problems growing day by day, the international community is the cause of this. They imposed sanctions against Afghanistan’s economic mechanism; they are responsible,” said Sayed Azim Mangal, an analyst.

Businessmen said if the sanctions are not lifted soon, they will appeal to the international courts to resolve the problem.