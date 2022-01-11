Latest News
IEA changes its fiscal from Gregorian calendar to Hijri Shamsi
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) cabinet led by Mullah Mohammed Hasan Akhund, the prime minister of the caretaker government, on Monday approved a plan to change the start of the fiscal year from the West’s Gregorian calendar to the Hijri Shamsi, or Persian calendar.
Based on the cabinet decision the new fiscal year will start at the beginning of the new solar year, in March.
Under the previous government, the fiscal year started in January and ended in December. Now however, Afghanistan’s fiscal will start on 21 March each year.
The IEA said in a statement that they have approved the allocation of additional funding for the budget to make up the difference this year but that the new fiscal will commence on March 21.
“For the first time in the last [two] decades Afghanistan’s budget is made up without foreign aid,” read the statement.
In addition to the decision to change the fiscal year, the IEA cabinet also moved Monday to ban the importation of low-quality fuel, gas, chemical fertilizers and other materials.
The IEA warned that legal action would be taken against those who break the rules.
The cabinet also tasked a delegation to visit land ports and assess the quality of fuel and raw materials being imported into the country.
Latest News
IEA refutes claims by Tajik president of terrorist camps in north-eastern Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday rejected claims by the Tajik president that thousands of militants are grouping in north-eastern Afghanistan, close to the southern border of Tajikistan.
Bilal Karimi, the deputy IEA spokesman, told Ariana News that there is no truth in these claims and that there are no threats to neighboring countries that emanate from Afghanistan.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said on Monday during a virtual Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit that over 6,000 militants have grouped at over 40 camps near their southern border.
“In general, according to the intelligence services of Tajikistan, the number of camps and training centers for terrorists bordering the southern borders of the CSTO in the north-eastern provinces of Afghanistan totals over 40, and their numerical strength reaches more than 6,000 militants,” said Rahmon during an emergency summit of the organization on the situation in Kazakhstan.
Russia’s TASS news agency reported that according to Rahmon, the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border is becoming more complicated every day, and that fighting between the IEA is ongoing along the border.
“Therefore, we need to create a security belt around Afghanistan,” Rahmon suggested.
He stressed that the increased activity of international terrorist groups in Afghanistan directly affects the CSTO collective security zone. “You and I know very well that since the second half of August 2021, thousands of members of ISIS (Daesh), al-Qaeda, Ansarullah, Hizb ut-Tahrir have been released from prisons in Afghanistan.”
He said that Daesh militants are strengthening their positions in Afghanistan.
Rahmon also said that the events taking place in Kazakhstan confirm the need to strengthen the joint fight against terrorism, TASS reported.
“The tragic events in Kazakhstan reaffirm the need to strengthen our joint comprehensive work to counter terrorism and extremism, religious radicalism and transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking,” he said.
Rahmon also said that a number of groups banned in Tajikistan are showing “particularly aggressive activity,” and many of their followers make up the backbone of the Islamic State (ISIS/Daesh).
“We in Tajikistan are strenuously fighting the agitation and subversive work of emissaries of banned organizations,” he stressed.
But the IEA’s Karimi was adamant that no threats emanate from Afghanistan.
“We totally reject this. The threats that they are concerned about do not exist in our country. Islamic Emirate is committed to its policy that no country would be threatened from our country.
“No group or gang engaged in destructive activities are operating in Afghanistan that could threaten other countries,” he said.
“We assure them, and we want good relations with all countries including our neighbors. Let me tell you something that spoilers who fled the country are conveying false information to [foreign countries],” he said.
Latest News
Security chiefs warn forces against breaching general amnesty policy
Security officials said Monday that no one is allowed to harass people in the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
This came during a visit by Deputy Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom, Deputy Afghan National Intelligence director Najibullah, and the Deputy Interior Minister to northern provinces to assess the security situation.
The Afghan National Intelligence department has warned security forces that they may not breach the general amnesty policy and said offenders would be prosecuted.
“The general amnesty that we practice is considered as prayer because this is the command of our leader and obeying the order is obligatory,” said Najibullah.
Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry called on the people to support the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Mullah Mohammad Fazil Mazloom stated: “I urge you to stand alongside the government. Those who fuel the war, indeed, destroy their own homes.”
Latest News
UN launches ‘biggest ever appeal for single country’ of $4.4 billion for Afghanistan
The UN launched the “biggest ever appeal” for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan for $4.4 billion dollars on Tuesday to stop it from sinking into a humanitarian crisis.
At a news conference on Monday, Under-Secretary Martin Griffins told reporters the funding was an essential stop gap measure and the future of the country and its region was at stake.
Griffins also said that money would help the economy so that humanitarian agencies could operate in the country, Reuters reported.
This comes after last year in December the United Nations appealed for $41 billion to provide life-saving assistance next year to a record 183 million people worldwide caught up in conflict and poverty, led by a tripling of its programme in Afghanistan.
Famine remains a “terrifying prospect” for 45 million people living in 43 countries, as extreme weather caused by climate change reduces food supplies, it said in the annual appeal reflecting a 17% rise in annual funding needs.
“The drivers of needs are ones which are familiar to all of us. Tragically, it includes protracted conflicts, political instability, failing economies… the climate crisis, not a new crisis, but one which urges more attention and of course the Covid-19 pandemic,” Griffins said.
In a report to donors at the time, the world body said: “Without sustained and immediate action, 2022 could be catastrophic.”
Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Ethiopia and Sudan are the five major crises requiring the most funding, topped by $4.5 billion sought for Afghanistan where “needs are skyrocketing”, it said.
IEA refutes claims by Tajik president of terrorist camps in north-eastern Afghanistan
IEA changes its fiscal from Gregorian calendar to Hijri Shamsi
U.S. reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Security chiefs warn forces against breaching general amnesty policy
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan high-ranking delegation visit to Tehran discussed
Saar: Afghanistan neighbors criticize US for its ‘wrong policies’ on Afghanistan
Zerbena: International assistance to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Current political situation of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: High-ranking IEA delegation in Tehran for talks to boost ties and trade
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
India supplies third batch of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders forces to respect people’s privacy
-
World4 days ago
Kazakh president gives shoot-to-kill order to quell protests
-
Sport4 days ago
N.Korea says won’t attend Beijing Olympics, blames COVID-19 and ‘hostile forces’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan NSA Moeed Yusuf to visit Kabul over border fencing issue
-
World3 days ago
At least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: UN concerns over drought in Afghanistan
-
World2 days ago
Kazakh president calls emergency meeting as security tightens in Almaty