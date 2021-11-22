IEA calls for release of frozen assets to prevent economic, humanitarian catastrophe

(Last Updated On: November 22, 2021)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called for the release of the country’s frozen assets on Sunday saying it belongs to all Afghans and a humanitarian catastrophe will be prevented by freeing up the foreign reserves.

“We have told the US that we (United States and IEA) are no longer in conflict. We (IEA) have not made any problems for the US after the Doha deal, so why have you (US) frozen the assets? There is no reason. Taliban [individuals] will not benefit from the money, it is related to the country’s economy and to the people,” said Muttaqi.

Over $9 billion is being held by the U.S after Washington froze Afghanistan’s foreign reserves following the unexpected collapse of the former government.

Since then, the US and its allies have also imposed strict economic sanctions on Afghanistan, which has exacerbated an already struggling, aid dependent economy.

However, the US and its allies, along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the money will only be released once the IEA has formed an inclusive government, and ensures the rights of minorities, women and girls, and prevents terrorist organizations from planning or launching attacks against foreign countries from Afghanistan.

Economic analysts have also said that the country’s assets will not be released until such time as the IEA is recognized internationally as the legitimate government.

“The money will not be released, there are legal problems; it means that the [former] republic government that was a legal entity handed over the money to the World Bank and US. They (US and World Bank) will hand over the money once the [new] government is recognized. If this government is not recognized and not accepted to the United Nations, the money will stay frozen,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.

Afghan citizens have meanwhile called on the US and IEA to resolve the problems, adding that the main victims of the sanctions are the people.

“They (US) should talk with this government and should reach an agreement to put an end to the economic and humanitarian crisis,” said Quyyam, a Kabul resident.

“We call on the US and IEA to work to release the money, in order to bring an end to the people’s economic problems,” said Mohammad Zabair, another Kabul resident.

Last week, the IEA also sent a letter to the US Congress asking for the money to be released.