IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Sunday all technical issues at the Kabul Airport have been resolved and foreign airlines can now resume commercial flights into the city.
In a statement issued by the spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the IEA stated: “The recent political changes in Afghanistan caused a series of technical issues within the aviation sector due to which international flights to Afghanistan were suspended and many Afghan citizens were stuck outside and unable to return to their homeland.”
“As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before,” the statement read.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again assures full cooperation on its part.”
This comes after all international commercial flights into Kabul were canceled following the take over of Kabul by the IEA.
Russia’s Lavrov says IEA recognition ‘not on the table’
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was not currently under consideration.
Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the IEA nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
“The question of international recognition of the Taliban (IEA) at the present juncture is not on the table,” Lavrov told a news conference.
Afghanistan’s new acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday nominated the IEA’s Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador.
Ghulam Isaczai, the U.N. ambassador who represents the former Afghan government, has also asked to renew his U.N. accreditation.
Russia is a member of a nine-member U.N credentials committee – along with China and the United States – which will deal with the competing claims on Afghanistan’s U.N. seat later this year.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the IEA’s desire for international recognition is the only leverage other countries have to press for inclusive government and respect for rights, particularly for women, in Afghanistan.
When the IEA last ruled between 1996 and 2001 the ambassador of the Afghan government they toppled remained the U.N. representative after the credentials committee deferred its decision on rival claims to the seat.
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by a gunman in Pakistan as she left school in 2012, pleaded with the world on Friday (September 24) not to compromise on the protection of Afghan women’s rights following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover.
As countries and organizations take the first steps to engage with the IEA, the 24-year-old Yousafzai said she worried the new government would act as they did when they were in power 20 years ago despite a sharp increase in work and education opportunities for Afghan women since then.
“We cannot make compromises on the protection of women’s rights and the protection of human dignity,” Yousafzai told a panel on girls’ education in Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
“Now is the time that we stick to that commitment and ensure that the rights of Afghan women are protected. And one of those important rights is the right to education,” said Yousafzai, who joined the panel by video.
Several world leaders promised to work for the rights of Afghan women and girls at the annual U.N. gathering this week, but it was unclear how they would do so.
The IEA say they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule, when they also barred women from leaving home without a male relative.
Carpet industry takes major knock as client base dries up
Afghans working in the country’s renowned carpet industry say they fear for their future and that business has taken a hit following the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover.
“Carpet weavers should be supported and the carpet weaving industry should grow as well,” said weaver Najaf Ali Mejrayi, while pausing from his work on an intricate rug in the capital, Kabul.
Carpets are one of Afghanistan’s most well-known exports, having been exported around the world for centuries.
Manager of the Sadaat Weaving Company, Mohammad Qasim Ahmady, said his primary market used to be European countries and the U.S., with carpets making their way overseas through Pakistan. But now, he said the customer base has evaporated, while prices for materials such as wool are rising.
He used to have as many as 50 employees before the IEA takeover but now has only about half a dozen.
“This business is down and there is not much production,” he said.
Ghulam Wali Mirzaei, who does dyeing for the carpets, said his family’s wellbeing is at stake.
“If this company falls, all of the employees working here will be unemployed. We take care of our family needs only through this job,” he said.
