IEA blocks unaccompanied women from flights

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers refused to allow dozens of women to board several flights, including international flights, because they were traveling without a male chaperone, two Afghan airline officials said Saturday.

The Associated Press reported that the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity said dozens of women who arrived at Kabul’s international airport on Friday to board domestic and international flights were told they couldn’t do so without a male guardian.

Some of the women were dual nationals returning to their homes overseas, including some from Canada, according to one of the officials.

Women were prevented from boarding flights to Islamabad, Dubai and Turkey on Kam Air and the state-owned Ariana Airline, said the officials.

The order came from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leadership, said one official.

By Saturday, some women traveling alone were given permission to board an Ariana Airlines flight to western Herat province, the official said. However, by the time the permission was granted they had missed their flight, he said.

The airport’s president and police chief, both from the IEA and both Islamic clerics, were meeting Saturday with airline officials, AP reported.