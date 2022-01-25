Latest News
IEA blames the West for Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said the international community should not sentence the people of Afghanistan to “collective punishment and starvation because they failed in their mission in Afghanistan.”
In an interview with Sky News, Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi blamed the west for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
“From our part again if we hadn’t taken the measures that we have taken and mitigated the effects of this humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place here in Afghanistan I think we would have been in a far far worse place at this moment,” Balkhi said.
He also reiterated IEA’s calls for the recognition of the current government in the country.
He stated that the IEA government is a responsible actor, “so the politicizing of recognition is only endangering the lives of the common people.”
Referring to Afghan women’s rights for education, Balkhi stated that girls are attending private institutions, “from primary all the way to university levels they’re open for girls and women.”
“I don’t know what the fear is, I absolutely do not know why, I do not understand any of the fear…. girls not going to school in their personal capacity or due to fear whether rational or irrational is their own personal prerogative.”
“From our side, the policy of the government has been very clear, there are absolutely no restrictions on any girls or women attending schools from primary all the way to higher education,” Balkhi said.
Balkhi, meanwhile, said that the Islamic Emirate forces respect Afghan women and they do not “threaten women ever.”
“Our security [forces] do not approach women specifically because this is an Afghan society we have a lot of respect for women we do not threaten women ever.”
Herat
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Habib-u-Rahman Malikzada, former police chief of Tiora district of Ghor province was gun downed by unknown assailants in western Herat province on Tuesday, relatives of the deceased said.
According to his relatives, Malikzada was shot close to the entrance of his house in PD1 of Herat city on Tuesday morning.
Sabir Herawi, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Intelligence, has confirmed the incident, stating that the culprits fled the area after attacking Malikzada.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
IEA delegation meets with Western officials in Norway
A 15-member delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) met Monday in the Norwegian capital Oslo with special representatives from Western countries to discuss the situation amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The IEA delegation, led by Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is in Norway for three days. Monday was their second day of meetings where they met with representatives from the US, UK, Norway, Germany, Italy, Qatar, France, and the European Union.
The meeting focused on discussions on the economy, humanitarian aid, security, central bank operations, health, and other relevant issues, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the foreign ministry tweeted.
Discussions are still in progress, he added.
Latest News
UN asks IEA to probe issue of missing Afghan women
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ensure the release of women activists who have been “reportedly abducted from their homes” since last Wednesday in Kabul.
Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the IEA’s interior minister, on Monday, urging “the Taliban (IEA) leadership to probe [the] issue and secure the liberty of the missing Afghan women activists who were reportedly abducted from their homes last week,” UNAMA said in a tweet.
Tamana Zaryab Paryani, her three sisters, and Parwana Ibrahimkhel, who had participated in recent anti-IEA protests in Kabul, were arrested from their homes last Wednesday, according to family members and eyewitnesses.
However, the IEA’s Interior Ministry said in a series of tweets that during the meeting Lyons thanked the Minister of the Interior for providing security for UN staff in Afghanistan. The interior ministry stated that they reassured the UN that its offices and staff would be secure.
The IEA also stated that Lyons noted the international community realizes it must work with Afghans to eliminate poverty.”
IEA spokesmen in Kabul and Doha have meanwhile repeatedly denied any involvement in the disappearance of the women activists.
The detention of these women activists was also discussed at a meeting of civil society activists with the IEA in Norway this week, but the whereabouts of the women is not clear.
IEA blames the West for Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
U.N. chief calls on Burkina Faso coup leaders to lay down arms
IEA delegation meets with Western officials in Norway
UN asks IEA to probe issue of missing Afghan women
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Beijing likely to host Troika-plus meeting in Afghanistan this month
Prison review board releases 50 ‘innocent’ prisoners in Kandahar
Saar: Islamic Emirate and Western officials continue talks for second day
Zerbena: Iran’s fuel exports to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Issues around the recognition of Afghanistan’s new government discussed
Saar: Calls for the world’s engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Continuation of tensions between US and Islamic Emirate discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Bomb blast kills 3 people in eastern Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar reached preliminary deal on Kabul airport security
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN chief says IEA must respect human rights in order to be recognized
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands in first ODI by 36 runs
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says EU reopens embassy in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Saudi-led coalition denies targeting detention center in Yemen
-
Herat3 days ago
At least seven killed in Herat explosion