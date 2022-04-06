Business
IEA bans use of Iranian currency in bordering Nimruz province
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Nimruz province have banned the use of foreign currency in transactions, sales and purchases in the province, which borders Iran.
Mawolavi Mohammad Mahajer, head of security at Nimroz police headquarters, says that the province’s people mostly use Toman [Iranian currency] in their daily transactions due to its close proximity to Iran.
Mahajer said that two days ago, a decision was taken to curb the practise.
Mahajer said if people are caught using foreign currency, offenders will be dealt with seriously and legally.
For years, the people of the border provinces have been using foreign currency in their transactions.
However, almost 80% of cross-border trade in Nimruz is being done in Iranian Tomans.
This comes after the IEA imposed a country-wide ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan.
“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the IEA said in a statement shared with journalists by their deputy minister Zabiullah Mujahid.
The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighboring countries such as Pakistan for trade.
IEA lowers tax for small businesses
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has lowered the tax rate for small businesses from 1.5 percent to 0.5 percent.
The Ministry of Finance said in a statement Monday that the move would encourage small business owners to grow their businesses and that it would motivate unemployed people to start up businesses.
According to the statement, the move would ultimately help reduce poverty levels and would increase economic growth of the country.
The private sector welcomed the move, saying it would help small businesses flourish.
Abdul Jabar Safi, head of the Afghanistan Industrialists Association, urged the government to also reduce taxes for factory and industry owners. He said this would also increase the government’s revenues as factory owners would not default on paying taxes if they were lowered.
Last month, the IEA announced an exemption for small businesses that owed taxes and tax penalties.
20th package of cash aid arrives in Kabul
The country’s Central Bank – Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) – said on Tuesday that another shipment of $32 million in cash has arrived in Kabul.
“This is the 20th package of cash aid that arrived in Kabul and was delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB) since the start of humanitarian aid [campaign] to Afghanistan,” tweeted DAB.
DAB welcomes the aid and said that it wants to engage with the world.
Afghanistan has received over $600 million in cash assistance since the collapse of the former government in mid-August year.
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has banned telecommunication companies from issuing SIM cards to the public without them being registered.
Inamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman for the IEA, said in a tweet on Monday that according to a cabinet decision, telecommunication companies will not be allowed to distribute unregistered SIM cards.
The cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which operates under the control of the IEA, to address the issue.
The former government also had regulations in place that all SIM card owners had to be registered. However, the rules were not always adhered to.
There are four private and one state-run mobile phone companies in Afghanistan which collectively service about 22 million mobile phone clients and over 5 million internet subscribers, according to official sources.
