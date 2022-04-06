IEA bans use of Iranian currency in bordering Nimruz province

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials in Nimruz province have banned the use of foreign currency in transactions, sales and purchases in the province, which borders Iran.

Mawolavi Mohammad Mahajer, head of security at Nimroz police headquarters, says that the province’s people mostly use Toman [Iranian currency] in their daily transactions due to its close proximity to Iran.

Mahajer said that two days ago, a decision was taken to curb the practise.

Mahajer said if people are caught using foreign currency, offenders will be dealt with seriously and legally.

For years, the people of the border provinces have been using foreign currency in their transactions.

However, almost 80% of cross-border trade in Nimruz is being done in Iranian Tomans.

This comes after the IEA imposed a country-wide ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan.

“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the IEA said in a statement shared with journalists by their deputy minister Zabiullah Mujahid.

The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighboring countries such as Pakistan for trade.