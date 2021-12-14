Latest News
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday banned the use of foreign currencies for commercial transactions in the country in a bid to stabilize the plummeting national currency, the Afghani (AFN).
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister, who is heading up a commission to curb the currency’s freefall, said at a press conference that the AFN would stabilize on the back of steps being taken.
“We have ordered clerics, local officials and security forces to prevent the use of foreign currencies [being used] in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.
Mawlawi Hanafi warned that the authorities would take serious action against anyone found to be using, hoarding or smuggling foreign currencies.
This comes as Afghanistan grapples with an economic crisis following the sudden collapse of the previous government, the suspension of foreign donor money and the freezing of foreign assets.
Officials have however said there has been an increase in national revenue generated and that serious efforts are being made to stabilize the economy.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, first deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, meanwhile said while visiting an expo of domestic products in Kabul city that the humanitarian crisis, particularly the lack of food, will create challenges for the region and the world.
Mullah Baradar also criticized the international community for its silence over the issue of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
“Why is the world silent about what the US is doing? The money did not belong to [former president] Ashraf Ghani; it belongs to the nation. Why is the US doing this? Why is the world silent? It is the nation’s money and it should be returned,” he said.
Regarding the issue of not recognizing the IEA as Afghanistan’s government, Mullah Baradar said the world is pursuing its own goals but that the IEA is committed to issues of national interest.
“We call on the international community to recognize the IEA and release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to solve the problems,” said Mullah Baradar.
The White House said on Monday that they are not yet willing to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, which amount to over $9 billion.
Latest News
White House says frozen assets will ‘remain inaccessible’
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Monday that Afghanistan’s frozen assets, being held mostly by the United States, will “remain inaccessible” to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Psaki’s comments came on the heels of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s appeal on Sunday for the US and western countries to release upward of $10 billion in funds that were frozen when the IEA took power on August 15.
Muttaqi told the Associated Press in an interview that sanctions against Afghanistan would “not have any benefit.”
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki meanwhile told reporters on Monday that there are a number of reasons why Afghanistan’s reserves remain inaccessible.
She said the issue is very complicated, and that the White House is “continually reviewing [the situation], thoughtfully, and in coordination with allies and partners.”
“But these are some important reasons. First and foremost, the status of the funds is the subject of ongoing litigation, brought by certain victims of 9/11 and other terrorist attacks to hold judgments against the Taliban (IEA). These legal proceedings cannot be disregarded and have led to the temporary suspension of any movement of the funds through at least the end of the year and quite possibly longer,” she said.
Second, Psaki went to say that the United States, so far, is uncertain how the reserve funds could be available to directly benefit the people of Afghanistan “while ensuring that the funds do not benefit the Taliban (IEA).”
Thirdly, she said the IEA remains sanctioned by the United States, and a number of Afghan officials “are subject to the UN- — UNSCR’s 1988 sanctions regime. This raiges [sic] — raises immediate red flags for many states’ central banks and the financial community more generally when considering any transactions.”
Latest News
Price of naan bread in Afghanistan doubles
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Craftsmen and Shopkeepers said Tuesday that the price of an average naan bread weighing 200 grams has doubled, from 10 Afghanis (AFN) to 20 AFN on the back of rising food prices.
The chamber said that the price of a 270 gram naan bread has also increased, from 20 AFN to 30 AFN.
This comes on the back of a continued weakening of the AFN against the US dollar.
Most of Afghanistan’s processed food supplies are imported along with oil and fuel.
The head of the chamber meanwhile called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take serious measures to stabilize the Afghan currency, stating that otherwise the situation will get worse.
“We took the decision (to increase the price), in order to prevent the closure of bakeries,” said Nurulhaq Omari, head of the union.
“The price of bread has changed, one bread is sold for 20 AFG, because the cost of one bag of flour has risen to 3,400 AFN.
“Shops in Kabul city are open, but business is not good,” Shopkeepers said.
According to them, they have the ability to buy the ingredients to make naam bread. But they said clients in turn do not have the money to buy bread.
“When we go to the bazar, they ask for dollars, because the AFG has lost its value. Selling and buying is done in dollars, said Gull Mohammad, a shopkeeper.
“People need flour, rice, oil and other necessary materials, customers are coming, but they can’t afford to buy anything,” said Obaidullah, another shopkeeper.
Kabul municipality on the other hand says they have not noticed any problems but will monitor the cost, quality and weight of bread.
“Necessary ingredients are available at bazaars, but the strong dollar” is impacting the cost of food, said a municipality official.
“We are not going to control the prices, and will not approve it (price of bread),” said Hamdullah Noomani, deputy head of Kabul municipality.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in the country.
Latest News
One dead in Kabul explosion
At least one person was killed and two others wounded in an explosion in Kabul on Tuesday.
The ministry of interior has confirmed that a civilian was killed in the explosion.
The incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the Tank-e-Logar area of Kabul’s PD8, a spokesman for the ministry of interior confirmed.
He said two other civilians were also injured in the blast.
The incident was caused by the detonation of an IED planted in a pot in the side of the road, the MoI said.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Explosions in Kabul have risen in recent weeks. Most of these explosions have been claimed by Daesh.
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
White House says frozen assets will ‘remain inaccessible’
Price of naan bread in Afghanistan doubles
IEA directs commission to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghan currency
One dead in Kabul explosion
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s new government and economic crisis discussed
Saar: Value of Afghani continues to drop against US dollar
Tahawol: Issues around recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Formation of Islamic Emirate’s new police forces discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
-
Latest News5 days ago
US will back education sector ‘conditionally’
-
Sport4 days ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Germany promises to take in 25,000 Afghans – EU document
-
Latest News4 days ago
Number of jailed journalists reaches global high in 2021, at least 24 killed
-
World4 days ago
‘So many deaths’. Over 50 killed, mostly migrants, in road accident in Mexico
-
Featured3 days ago
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire