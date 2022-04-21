IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has ordered the closure of the PUBG and TechTalk applications in Afghanistan.

IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Thursday that the cabinet had instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to take action.

“Cabinet decision: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is tasked with shutting down the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which misleads the younger generation,” Samangani tweeted.

Samangi said that the cabinet also ordered the ministry to prevent the broadcast of channels that air immoral material and programs.

The previous government of Afghanistan had also temporarily banned the PUBG game in the country.

After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban the game.