IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has ordered the closure of the PUBG and TechTalk applications in Afghanistan.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Thursday that the cabinet had instructed the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to take action.
“Cabinet decision: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) is tasked with shutting down the PUBG game and an application called TikTok, which misleads the younger generation,” Samangani tweeted.
Samangi said that the cabinet also ordered the ministry to prevent the broadcast of channels that air immoral material and programs.
The previous government of Afghanistan had also temporarily banned the PUBG game in the country.
After India and Pakistan, Afghanistan is the third country to ban the game.
China to complete space station construction in 2022 with six more missions
China will complete the in-orbit construction of its space station this year with six more mission, said Hao Chun, director of China Manned Space Engineering Office, at a press briefing on Sunday.
China has on Saturday successfully completed the Shenzhou-13 manned space mission after the return capsule of the spacecraft landed safely at the designated site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Hao said that the technology verification phase of the program has been completed with the touch-down by far, and the plan has been mapped out to wrap up the rest of the construction work.
“According to our plan, this year we will complete the construction of China’s space station with six missions. In May, we will launch the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft. In June, we will launch the Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft. The crew will consist three astronauts and they will stay in orbit for six months,” said Hao.
“In July, the lab module Wentian will be launched. In October, the other lab module Mengtian will be launched. Then the three models will form a T-shaped format, completing the construction of the space station in orbit,” he said.
“Then we will launch the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft. The Shenzhou-15, also carrying three crew members on board, will switch with those of Shenzhou-14 and stay in orbit for another six months,” said Hao.
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has observed the test firing of a new type of tactical guided weapon aimed at boosting the country’s nuclear capabilities, the North’s KCNA news agency reported on Sunday (April 17).
“The new-type tactical guided weapon system is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and diversification of their firepower missions,” KCNA said.
DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
South Korea’s military early on Sunday said North Korea had fired two projectiles towards the East Sea at around 6pm local time (0900GMT) on Saturday (April 16).
The U.S. Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to Guam or the Northern Marianas.
The KCNA report came shortly after North Korea celebrated on Friday (April 15) the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung, one of the biggest annual public holidays in the country.
Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China’s longest crewed space mission
Three Chinese astronauts returned to earth on Saturday after 183 days in space, state television reported, completing the country’s longest crewed space mission to date.
The astronauts landed nine hours after they left a key module of China’s first space station.
While in orbit, the Shenzhou-13 mission astronauts took manual control in the Tianhe living quarters module for what state media called a “docking experiment” with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.
Following their launch in October, the astronauts – Zhai Zhigang, Ye Guangfu and a female crew member Wang Yaping – spent 183 days in space, completing the fifth of 11 missions needed to finish the space station by the end of the year.
Shenzhou-13 was the second of four planned crewed missions to complete construction of the space station, which began last April. Shenzhou-12 returned to Earth in September.
China’s next two missions will be Tianzhou-4, a cargo spacecraft, and the three-person Shenzhou-14 mission, Shao Limin, deputy technology manager of Manned Spaceship System was quoted by state media as saying.
Barred by the United States from participating in the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit, China has spent the past decade developing technologies to build its own space station, the only one in the world other than the ISS.
China, which aims to become a space power by 2030, has successfully launched probes to explore Mars and became the first country to land a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon.
