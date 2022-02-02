Latest News
IEA bans armed forces from entering amusement parks
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Council of Ministers has issued a decree banning military personnel from entering amusement parks when in uniform, and carrying weapons.
A spokesman for the IEA, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter: “Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles.”
“The Mujahideen are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of the amusement parks,” he tweeted.
In recent months, reports have emerged of IEA forces entering amusement parks and refusing to hand over their weapons.
IEA says it’s happy with former government’s media law
Zabihullah Mujahid, an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman and deputy minister of Information and Culture, said the IEA has studied the mass media law drafted under the previous government and have found no problem.
Mujahid made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting in Kabul of the Committee to Protect Journalists, and said that the IEA did not see any flaws in the law.
“We studied the previous media law, which did not have any flaws,” Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman, tweeted, quoting Mujahid.
Mujahid said the media should consider national interests, Islamic values and national unity in its coverage. At the same time, he said he was confident that the media themselves would pay attention to these issues.
Mujahid added that the IEA was seeking to revive the Media Violation Commission to prevent “misunderstandings” and to take action through the commission if any problems arose.
“The IEA’s position is that it supports any sound criticism of the media, but the media should refrain from spreading rumors,” Mujahid added.
Mujahid stated that the media conveys the voice of the nation to government officials, which is why “the IEA supports the media.”
Australian senators told 95% of Afghans could be poverty-stricken by mid-2022
Save the Children officials on Wednesday described the situation in Afghanistan as a “living hell” and said there were now 13.1 million children in need of humanitarian aid – an increase of 3.1 million children in just three months.
Fiona McSheehy, Save the Children’s acting country director for Afghanistan, told Australian senators on Wednesday she had witnessed “desperately heartbreaking” scenes over the past three months, the Guardian reported.
“I’ve been involved in humanitarian work for more than two decades now and this is by far and away the most complicated and also deeply saddening situation I’ve ever been in,” McSheehy said.
Mat Tinkler, the acting chief executive of Save the Children Australia, described the situation in Afghanistan as a “living hell”.
“Senators, we are watching the world’s largest humanitarian crisis unfold right now and every day the risk to an increasing number of children’s lives becomes both more severe and more urgent,” he said.
Tinkler said 22.8 million people – almost the entire population of Australia – were “on the brink of famine”. By the middle of the year, more than 95% of the population could be living in poverty, he said.
“I think the world and Australia needs to ask itself, are we comfortable watching this tragedy unfold, are we comfortable watching a projected one million children die this year of malnutrition?”
Qatar reaches deal with IEA to resume evacuations
Qatar has reached an agreement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to resume chartered evacuations out of Kabul airport, Axios news website reported on Tuesday citing an interview with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Reuters reported.
The agreement was for two flights per week, chartered by Qatar Airways, and would allow the United States and other countries to evacuate thousands more of their citizens and at-risk Afghans, Axios said.
The minister spoke to Axios on Monday in Washington, during an official visit with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
A senior Qatar government source told Reuters last week that Qatar Airways has resumed operating passenger evacuation flights from Afghanistan, after a two-month halt.
Qatar stopped operating evacuation flights in early December amid a dispute with the IEA over which passengers were permitted to take the flights.
Talks were under way to allow one flight per week operated by Ariana Afghan Airlines, Axios cited the Qatari minister as saying in the interview.
