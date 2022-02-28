IEA bans Afghans from being evacuated, cites ill-treatment in camps as reason

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has banned Afghans from being evacuated from their country, saying those who have left are living in “very bad conditions” abroad.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday that more than 50,000 Afghans living in one camp in Qatar face an uncertain future.

He said that there were also Afghan families in Turkey, who face an uncertain future.

“The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered,” Mujahid said.

More than 120,000 Afghans were evacuated between 15 and 31 August last year, with many landing in the United States.

However, thousands were taken to other countries and many of the evacuees are still living in refugee camps in Qatar, UAE, Albania and other countries. They are still waiting to get to their final destination.

IEA’s decision to ban the evacuation of more Afghans has been slammed by some critics who say it is a violation of a fundamental human right.

Mohammad Esa Ishaqzai, head of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan, said freedom of movement was a fundamental human right like freedom of speech and freedom of religion, and it should be respected.

“Governments should respect these fundamental rights and the international community and international organizations should take care of Afghan refugees who are living in a very bad condition,” he said.