IEA ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] announced a complete ban on the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan on Tuesday, a move sure to cause further disruption to an economy pushed to the brink of collapse by the abrupt withdrawal of international support, Reuters reported.
The surprise move came hours after at least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul.
“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghan currency in their every trade,” the IEA said in a statement shared with journalists by their deputy minister Zabiullah Mujahid.
The use of U.S. dollars is widespread in Afghanistan’s markets, while border areas use the currency of neighbouring countries such as Pakistan for trade.
The IEA government is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.
Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the IEA ousted the Western-backed government in August.
The departure of U.S.-led forces and many international donors left the country without grants that financed three quarters of public spending.
The finance ministry said it had a daily tax take of roughly 400 million Afghanis ($4.4 million).
Although Western powers want to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, they have refused to officially recognise the IEA government.
Chaman-Boldak crossing into Pakistan reopens
The Pakistani embassy in Kabul has announced that the Chaman-Boldak crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan reopened on Tuesday.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, tweeted that the Chaman-Boldak crossing would be open to the public from Tuesday, following talks between the two countries’ border officials.
“Chaman-Boldak Gate is now open. Pedestrian and trade vehicles started crossing. We welcome Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan. Urge all concerned on both sides to devote their energies to ensure smooth movement of people and trucks,” Ahmad Khan tweeted.
“Pakistan has waived off visa processing charges by NADRA for Afghan citizens up to 31 December 2021. This is in pursuance of the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to facilitate Afghan nationals’ travel to Pakistan,” Ahmad Khan tweeted.
A resident who lives near the crossing said that traffic started moving early Tuesday through the crossing.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Afghanistan ships 45 tons of pine nuts to China as air corridor resumes
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said Sunday that 45 tons of pine nuts were exported to China, via an air corridor, for the first time since they took power in August.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the IEA, said at an inauguration ceremony that this is a positive step towards boosting Afghanistan’s economy.
He said that exporting pine nuts this year could generate as much as $1 billion in revenue for the country.
The acting minister of commerce, Nooridin Azizi said Sunday’s shipment was the first of many.
“We exported 10 tons last year, but now this has increased to 45 tons. More than $1 billion (in revenue) will come to our country,” he said.
Kabul’s pine nut sellers meanwhile said they hope that this new development will have a positive impact on business for them.
They said that when borders closed and exports ceased, they were forced to drastically lower their prices in order to sell the nuts.
“Last year the price of 7kg of pine nuts was 40,000 AFN; now it has dropped to 7,500 AFN. Prices dropped, because the borders are closed to export it,” said Abdul Wakal, one pine nut seller.
“Our pine nuts were sent to international bazaars, but now borders are closed our pine nuts are not exported to the world,” said Tala Mohammad, another seller.
Turmen officials scheduled to visit Kabul to discuss TAPI project
Turkmen officials are due to travel to Kabul this week to discuss the development of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, Reuters reported.
The pipeline, which would carry 33bn m3/year of gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field to southeast Asia, was first discussed in the 1990s.
But the project has struggled to secure financing, in part because of security concerns over the section of the pipeline that would run through Afghanistan.
However, the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers have expressed its support for TAPI.
