IEA assures the public their taxes will be spent wisely

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Saturday that taxes will from now on be collected fairly and transparently.

On the occasion of tax collection week, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi stated that the government is accountable to the people of Afghanistan for assuring transparency in spending the tax revenue.

“The revenue that’s collected will be used in governance and public services. And we will dismiss contracts with companies that embezzle public revenue,” Hanafi said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry called on the people to pay their taxes in order to help the government cope with the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan.

Acting Finance Minister Mullah Hidayatullah Badri stated: “Taxes of compatriots can help the government resolve economic issues and will be used for the reconstruction of the country. We urge them to pay their taxes and we will facilitate the process.”

The Afghan private sector has also called on the Finance Ministry to ease the tax collection process.

“We call on the Islamic Emirate leadership to ease the taxation system then the government can manage to collect revenue,” Haji Sherin Agha Sakhi, a finance officer of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment said.

