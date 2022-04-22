IEA arrests mastermind of attack on Shiite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2022)

The targeting of civilians inside a mosque in Balkh province on Thursday has sparked widespread condemnation both in Afghanistan and abroad.

The explosion tore through the mosque during midday prayers killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens more.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned the incident and called for an end to attacks on civilians.

“UNAMA strongly condemns the horrific attack in Mazar-e-Sharif targeting civilians at a place of worship. The recent attacks on civilians represent a worrying trend in Afghanistan. It must end immediately. “The perpetrators must be held accountable,” UNAMA said in a statement.

Amnesty International’s representative in Afghanistan also condemned the targeting of civilians, especially Hazaras, and stressed that the government of the Islamic Emirate (IE) should take serious measures to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

Former President Hamid Karzai also condemned the explosion at the Shiite mosque and said it was the work of enemies of peace.

“It is with regret and sorrow that I learned that the enemies of peace and tranquility of the Afghan people once again committed a crime against humanity and martyred and wounded a number of our compatriots while praying in the Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif.

“This terrorist act and crime I condemn in the strongest terms the inhumanity that is contrary to all human and Islamic principles and values,” Karzai said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said, in response to the recent attacks in the country that these are the work of circles that have no connection with the Afghan society and that security forces will soon arrest and punish the perpetrators.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the bombings in Kabul, Balkh and Kunduz against civilians. The security forces of the Islamic Emirate have good experience in eliminating seditionists and evil elements.

“These criminals will be caught and they will be punished for their evil deeds,” he said.

The Shiite mosque in Balkh was targeted Thursday during noon prayers. While the casualty toll varies, recent tallies put the death toll at about 30, with more than 40 wounded.

In addition, Kabul, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces also witnessed explosions on Thursday that killed and wounded civilians and Islamic Emirate forces.

The recent spate of bombings, mostly targeting civilians, has once again raised concerns about the security situation.

Civilians have called on the Islamic Emirate to take serious measures to stop such attacks and ensure security.