IEA arrests mastermind of attack on Shiite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2022)

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in Balkh province announced Friday they had arrested the mastermind of Thursday’s bombing of the Shiite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif.

“Abdul Hamid Sangaryar, a key member of Daesh in Balkh, has been detained by security forces during a special operation in the Chahar Bolak district of Balkh province,” said Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesman for the police in Balkh.

According to Waziri, Abdul Hamid Sangryar was the main mastermind of Thursday’s attack on the mosque. He reportedly has previously escaped IEA forces several times.

The Shiite mosque in the area of Sa Dokan – in Mazar-e-Sharif – was bombed during midday prayers. About 30 people were killed and dozens wounded.

Pakistani medical experts visit Afghanistan

36 seconds ago

April 22, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2022)

A three-member team of renowned medical experts from Pakistan visited Afghanistan to examine the performance of three leading hospitals built by Pakistan, its embassy in Kabul said on Friday.

The objective of the visit was to examine the health facilities being provided to the Afghan nationals at these hospitals, difficulties faced by them and suggestions to bring necessary improvements with financial and technical support of Pakistan and international institutions, the embassy said in a statement.

The team visited Nishtar Kidney Hospital in Jalalabad, Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul and Naib Aminullah Logari Hospital in Logar to undertake an assessment on what kind of medical assistance is being provided by the Pakistani government to run these hospitals and how it can be enhanced, the statement said.

The team has concluded the visit and will submit a detailed report to the health authorities in Pakistan for examination and decisions on the way forward.

Deadly bombing in Mazar sparks widespread condemnation

7 hours ago

April 22, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2022)

The targeting of civilians inside a mosque in Balkh province on Thursday has sparked widespread condemnation both in Afghanistan and abroad.

The explosion tore through the mosque during midday prayers killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens more.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned the incident and called for an end to attacks on civilians.

“UNAMA strongly condemns the horrific attack in Mazar-e-Sharif targeting civilians at a place of worship. The recent attacks on civilians represent a worrying trend in Afghanistan. It must end immediately. “The perpetrators must be held accountable,” UNAMA said in a statement.

Amnesty International’s representative in Afghanistan also condemned the targeting of civilians, especially Hazaras, and stressed that the government of the Islamic Emirate (IE) should take serious measures to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

Former President Hamid Karzai also condemned the explosion at the Shiite mosque and said it was the work of enemies of peace.

“It is with regret and sorrow that I learned that the enemies of peace and tranquility of the Afghan people once again committed a crime against humanity and martyred and wounded a number of our compatriots while praying in the Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif.

“This terrorist act and crime I condemn in the strongest terms the inhumanity that is contrary to all human and Islamic principles and values,” Karzai said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said, in response to the recent attacks in the country that these are the work of circles that have no connection with the Afghan society and that security forces will soon arrest and punish the perpetrators.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the bombings in Kabul, Balkh and Kunduz against civilians. The security forces of the Islamic Emirate have good experience in eliminating seditionists and evil elements.

“These criminals will be caught and they will be punished for their evil deeds,” he said.

The Shiite mosque in Balkh was targeted Thursday during noon prayers. While the casualty toll varies, recent tallies put the death toll at about 30, with more than 40 wounded.

In addition, Kabul, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces also witnessed explosions on Thursday that killed and wounded civilians and Islamic Emirate forces.

The recent spate of bombings, mostly targeting civilians, has once again raised concerns about the security situation.

Civilians have called on the Islamic Emirate to take serious measures to stop such attacks and ensure security.

Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister

24 hours ago

April 21, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan is committed to continue efforts for peace in the region but she voiced concern over reports of Pakistani security forces being attacked from Afghanistan.

Speaking to the Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq in Islamabad on Wednesday, she also said Pakistan respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.

Khar noted that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.

Earlier, Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to Khar regarding the security situation of Afghanistan and the region, Pakistani media reported.

