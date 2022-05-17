Latest News
IEA approves working process to bring exiled Afghan politicians home
Organization procedures for the commission tasked with getting Afghan politicians and former government officials living abroad to return home have been approved by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the commission is expected to start work soon.
It was decided at a recent meeting that the commission’s operational procedures will be announced at a special ceremony in the near future.
“In this commission, all faces, whether women or men, will be contacted, and everyone’s return plan is ready for the patriotic figures to be returned,” said Hassan Haqyar, a close allie of the IEA.
But some political activists have raised questions about the future of any returning exiled Afghans.
The have asked if the politicians for instance will be allowed to carry on with work as previously or whether they will have to give up politics and find another occupation.
The same goes for former government employees.
“We call on the Emirate, in order to implement the plan of this commission, to facilitate the work and activity of these figures again, and there must be a guarantee for everyone who returns, because everyone must see themselves in the mirror of the government,” said Sayed Jawad Hussaine, political analyst.
However, Iran, which hosts a number of former politicians has once again called for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
Recently, Anas Haqqani, a member of the commission, said that about 50 former government officials have so far returned to Afghanistan and that efforts are underway to bring back other political figures.
The meeting of the Commission for the Return of Politicians and Former Government Officials was meanwhile convened shortly after former President Hamid Karzai was ordered to not leave the country.
Latest News
India mulls reopening embassy in Kabul
India is exploring the possibility of reopening its embassy in Afghanistan, but without high-level diplomatic representation, an Indian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
A team of Indian security officials visited Kabul in February to assess the situation, the Indian Express reported.
The paper said that the embassy will likely function only with personnel for liaison purposes that may extend to consular services.
India, like many other countries, closed its embassy in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate took over Afghanistan on August 15 last year.
Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran were the only countries that did not close their embassies in Kabul during the takeover.
Some 16 countries have now reopened their embassies in Kabul.
Latest News
CSTO ready to ensure its security given situation at borders
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is prepared to ensure the security of its borders amid growing insecurity in Afghanistan and elsewhere, according to a joint statement by the CSTO leaders that was adopted at the organization’s summit in Moscow on Monday and posted on the Kremlin’s website.
“The situation in Afghanistan and on other external frontiers of the CSTO member-states is alarming,” the statement said.
“In connection with this, we express readiness to maintain security at the borders within the CSTO’s zone of responsibility.”
The meeting was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon – the leaders of all six member states of the group.
The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent.
Despite CSTO members’ concerns, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says that security is ensured throughout Afghanistan and that no opposition group is active enough to be considered a threat to the security of other countries.
According to the Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan’s borders are more secure than ever and countries should not worry about this.
“Afghanistan’s borders are now more secure than ever, and Afghan territory will not be used against any country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
India hosting key SCO anti-terror meeting
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) anti-terror body Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) representatives came together Monday for the start of a three-day meeting in New Delhi.
Among those attending is a three-member Pakistani delegation that arrived in India on Saturday via the Wagah border.
The situation in Afghanistan and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country is expected to be on the agenda.
According to Indian media reports, New Delhi is also expected to raise issues regarding the security situation in Afghanistan.
The RATS is the Executive Committee of the SCO, headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is a permanent unit of the organisation which serves to promote cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism and extremism.
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
IEA approves working process to bring exiled Afghan politicians home
India mulls reopening embassy in Kabul
Russia’s Lavrov says Finland, Sweden joining NATO makes ‘no big difference’
CSTO ready to ensure its security given situation at borders
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan
World Bank to push ahead with some Afghan projects
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA and Uzbekistan officials discuss expanding trade, transit and transport ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF again calls for the reopening of girls’ schools
-
World5 days ago
UN to set up inquiry into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
-
COVID-195 days ago
N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads ‘explosively’
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘It’s regressive. It’s wrong’ – UK’s UN envoy on IEA hijab
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Mercedes-Benz issues ‘do not drive’ recall for 292,000 U.S. vehicles
-
Latest News4 days ago
G7 tell IEA: Stop restricting women’s rights
-
Latest News4 days ago
Int’l recognition could follow domestic approval of IEA govt: EU envoy