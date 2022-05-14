IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2022)

Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Saturday that this year’s budget has been approved.

He said the budget, unlike in previous years, is entirely made up of domestic revenue and without any foreign financial support.

According to the ministry of finance, the budget was approved by Council of Ministers of the IEA and IEA’s Supreme Leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The budget for fiscal year 1401 is 231 billion Afghanis (AFN), of which 203 billion is the regular budget and 27.9 billion AFN is the development budget.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said in a tweet that 1401 budget is made up entirely of domestic revenue.

The ministry of finance meanwhile added that there is a deficit of 44 billion AFN in the budget. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will achieve its goals by the end of the year based on a financial plan.