IEA approves national budget for solar year 1401
Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Saturday that this year’s budget has been approved.
He said the budget, unlike in previous years, is entirely made up of domestic revenue and without any foreign financial support.
According to the ministry of finance, the budget was approved by Council of Ministers of the IEA and IEA’s Supreme Leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada.
The budget for fiscal year 1401 is 231 billion Afghanis (AFN), of which 203 billion is the regular budget and 27.9 billion AFN is the development budget.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said in a tweet that 1401 budget is made up entirely of domestic revenue.
The ministry of finance meanwhile added that there is a deficit of 44 billion AFN in the budget. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will achieve its goals by the end of the year based on a financial plan.
Russian gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine drops 25 percent
Russian gas supplies to Europe through the Ukrainian territory plummeted by nearly 25 percent in just one day, to a total of 72 million cubic meters on Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.
Ukraine has left only one entry point for gas transit to Europe, which has significantly reduced the reliability of gas supplies, Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.
The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) announced on Tuesday that it would close the Sokhranivka entry point on the eastern border on Wednesday due to “force majeure” — or unexpected circumstances such as war. Gazprom said it was notified of the Ukrainian decision on Tuesday.
The transmission volume via the Sokhranivka entry point is around 32.6 million cubic meters of gas a day, or a third of the Russian gas which is piped to Europe through Ukraine, GTSOU said.
Gazprom said it was still shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, but volumes were seen at 72 million cubic meters on Wednesday, down from 95.8 million cubic meters on Tuesday.
Russia remains committed to contractual obligations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday when asked about whether Russia will seek alternative gas transmission routes to Europe.
A German gas operator said volumes of gas entering the German pipeline system via Ukraine had dropped by nearly 25 percent compared with Tuesday as a result of the reduction in gas transit. But it said the decline had been offset by increased inflows of gas from Norway and The Netherlands.
Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said their natural gas supply security can still be guaranteed at present, and that they will pay close attention to the situation.
Pakistan Prime Minister issues ban on sugar export
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif imposed a total ban on the export of sugar on Monday and said action would be taken against anyone found to be hoarding or smuggling the commodity.
According to Pakistan media reports, this is in a bid to stabilise the price of sugar ice by making a higher amount of the commodity available in the domestic market.
“Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar,” Sharif tweeted.
“There will be strict action against smuggling and hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties.”
Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported that recently, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said that during Imran Khan’s rule, the prices of flour, sugar, ghee and medicines had reached an all-time high.
According to her, within two weeks of taking over as prime minister, Sharif had brought relief to the people by bringing down sugar, ghee and wheat flour prices.
Afghan authorities take delivery of another cash aid package
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country’s central bank, took delivery of another cash aid shipment of $32 million on Monday.
Officials from the bank took delivery of the package and immediately handed it over to a commercial bank, DAB officials confirmed.
This comes after Saturday’s shipment of the same amount.
Under the guidance of the United Nations, Afghanistan has received over $800 million in cash aid over the past few months.
After Monday’s delivery, the DAB said it welcomes “the entry of currency into the country in a principled and legal manner, and appreciate the humanitarian assistance, and call on the international community to engage with Afghanistan in other areas.”
According to the bank, the board of directors of Da Afghanistan Bank believe that humanitarian aid through the banking sector will create transparency and facilitate the delivery of aid to the people.
Afghanistan, which has had a US dollar driven economy over the past 20 years, has faced a serious cash crisis since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government in August last year.
