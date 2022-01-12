IEA approves 53.9 billion AFN budget for next three months

(Last Updated On: January 12, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced a budget of 53.9 billion Afghanis for the remaining three months of the fiscal year.

The IEA’s deputy spokesman, Enamullah Samangani, said that the ordinary budget is 49.2 billion AFN, and 4.7 billion AFN is allocated for the development budget.

The development comes a day after the IEA changed the start of the fiscal year from the West’s Gregorian calendar to the Hijri Shamsi or Persian calendar.

Based on the cabinet decision the new fiscal year will start at the beginning of the new solar year, in March.

Under the previous government, the fiscal year started in January and ended in December. Now, however, Afghanistan’s fiscal will start on 21 March each year.

The IEA, however, has not released the details of the next year’s budget document so far.