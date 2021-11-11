Sport
IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA], on Wednesday, appointed former all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board [ACB], replacing Azizullah Fazli, who was in charge for just two months.
According to reports the decision was made after demands by national players while meeting IEA officials in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.
“The prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has appointed Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB),” said an IEA statement.
Soon after his appointment, Ashraf traveled to UAE to participate in ICC joint meeting, ACB said.
“ACB CEO Naseeb Khan awaits him in the UAE already to jointly represent Afghanistan in the meeting, respond to any questions and share Afghanistan’s cricket’s updates,” read the statement.
Mirwais Ashraf played 46 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals, his last in 2016.
Afghanistan bowed out of the Twenty20 World Cup Super12 stage after winning only two of their five Group 2 matches, losing to Pakistan, India and New Zealand.
India bow out of World Cup in style after hammering Namibia
India beat Namibia by nine wickets in the final match of the Super 12 stage at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Monday, ending their tournament on a high.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin did much of the damage with the ball after Virat Kohli had won the toss in his final match as T20I captain, with the pair taking three wickets apiece to restrict Namibia to 132/8.
And half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India reach their target with 28 balls to spare to give departing head coach Ravi Shastri a winning send-off.
Both teams knew there was no chance of reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, with the tournament’s final four already confirmed as Pakistan, England, New Zealand and Australia.
But that didn’t prevent a high-quality game in Dubai, with India showing their quality against a Namibia side who have impressed.
But the all-around quality of Monday’s display suggested that India’s T20 squad, who will be led by Rahul Dravid in place of the departing coach Shastri, will be among the favourites for the next World Cup in Australia in a year’s time.
New Zealand secure last spot in semi-finals after beating Afghanistan
The final four teams to go through to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-finals have been decided after a hard-fought Super 12 stage.
After beating Afghanistan on Sunday, New Zealand has secured its spot, dashing India’s hopes.
The other three semi-finalists for this edition are England, Australia and Pakistan. England and Australia qualified from Group 1, and Pakistan and New Zealand made it from Group 2.
Group 1 went down to the wire, with the teams having to wait till the final match, which was England v South Africa, for the top two to be clear. Both England and Australia won four out of five games in the group, with England taking top spot based on net run rate. South Africa too won four games in the group, but missed out on net run rate.
Pakistan are the only team among the four to be unbeaten so far. They won all games in Group 2, while New Zealand won four of their five matches.
The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played on November 14.
New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis
New Zealand crushed a billion Indian dreams and breezed into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a key Super 12 match on Sunday.
The fates of three teams were tied to the outcome of the match, each fancying their chances of becoming the second side from the pool, behind Pakistan, to make it to the last four.
An Afghan victory would have suited 2007 champions India, who have the best net run-rate among the trio with a match to spare, while New Zealand had to simply win the game to advance, which they did in style.
Najibullah Zadran smashed a career-best 73 to rescue Afghanistan from a top order collapse and post 124-8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand romped home with 11 balls to spare to join England, Australia and Pakistan in last four.
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss but the strong start he expected from his team did not materialise.
They were reeling at 19-3 in the sixth over, a mini-collapse that started when Devon Conway took an acrobatic catch behind the stumps to dismiss Mohammad Shahzad.
Zadran rebuilt their innings with his stroke-filled knock but his stay was cut short by another stunning catch, this time by a diving Jimmy Neesham at long-off.
Trent Boult dismissed Karim Janat in the same over for his third wicket and New Zealand put on a catching masterclass to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Daryl Mitchell (17) in the fourth over and Rashid Khan sent back Martin Guptill (28) but it was not enough to test New Zealand’s batting strength.
Williamson oversaw New Zealand’s chase with an assured 40 not out while Conway was unbeaten on 36.
New Zealand finished their group campaign with eight points, four ahead of India, who play Namibia in their final match on Monday (November 8), and Afghanistan.
