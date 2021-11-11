IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA], on Wednesday, appointed former all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board [ACB], replacing Azizullah Fazli, who was in charge for just two months.

According to reports the decision was made after demands by national players while meeting IEA officials in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.

“The prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has appointed Mirwais Ashraf as acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB),” said an IEA statement.

Soon after his appointment, Ashraf traveled to UAE to participate in ICC joint meeting, ACB said.

“ACB CEO Naseeb Khan awaits him in the UAE already to jointly represent Afghanistan in the meeting, respond to any questions and share Afghanistan’s cricket’s updates,” read the statement.

Mirwais Ashraf played 46 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 internationals, his last in 2016.

Afghanistan bowed out of the Twenty20 World Cup Super12 stage after winning only two of their five Group 2 matches, losing to Pakistan, India and New Zealand.