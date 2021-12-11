IEA appoints committee to review the Afghan army

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2021)

Videos published by Reuters have exposed the horrendous living conditions Afghan migrants are subjected to in a camp in France.

Some of the migrants interviewed said they have been in limbo for years.

One Afghan photographer and migrant, Saboor, 29, who has captured his journey on camera, said he left Afghanistan in 2015. According to him, it took him two years to get to Europe.

He said he first used his camera to take photographs until a charity organization gave him a camera.

While making the arduous journey overland to Western Europe, Saboor started photographing his fellow migrants in a bid to portray the hardships they experience.

“There was no one to photograph, to document what was happening,” he told Reuters.

“I decided to be a witness of our journey and show it to the world, show to the people how difficult it is when you leave your home.”

A wave of migration has reportedly started from Afghanistan, following the collapse of the former government led by Ashraf Ghani. This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis, increasing poverty and a collapsing economy.

“People can’t find food, they don’t have any opportunities; the Islamic Emirate should support people,” said Eid Mohammad, a Kabul resident.

IEA officials on the other hand called on Afghans to stay home and not migrate.

“The IEA urges the people to stay in Afghanistan with dignity, in other countries such circumstances are not provided. Dangers exit on the way, [people] drown in rivers and die on the borders. Most migrants live in worse conditions in camps, it is very unfortunate,” said Mohammad Arsala Kharoti, deputy minister of refugees and repatriation.

This comes after Germany announced on Friday it will admit 25,000 Afghans of a total 40,000 migrants that the EU has agreed to accept.