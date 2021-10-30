Latest News
IEA appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has sent an envoy to run the Afghan embassy in the Pakistani capital, senior IEA sources told Reuters.
Mohammad Shokaib was appointed first secretary or charge d’affaires at the embassy, which has not had an ambassador in place since the previous Western-backed government withdrew its envoy in July over the alleged kidnapping of his daughter.
As Pakistan does not officially recognize the new IEA government, Shokaib will not have the formal title of ambassador but will be in charge of the embassy.
A Pakistan foreign ministry spokesman said the appointment was mainly about ensuring consular functions, adding: “There are millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and there are visa issues as well.”
Two Afghan officials were also appointed to run the consulates in the Pakistani cities of Quetta and Peshawar, close to the two major border crossings with Afghanistan.
“We understand that Pakistan has not yet recognised us as a legitimate government but we made these arrangements for public facilitations,” a senior IEA leader told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
No comment was immediately available from IEA spokesmen.
Two other IEA officials in the foreign affairs and interior ministries confirmed the appointment to Reuters and said similar arrangements had been made in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
No country has given formal recognition to the IEA, who ousted the Western-backed government in Kabul in August, and Afghanistan’s embassies are largely still run by ambassadors appointed by the previous government, many of whom are outspoken critics of the IEA.
SIGAR blasts Washington for withholding key information on Afghanistan
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), John Sopko, said on Friday he has faced recent pressure from the U.S. State Department to redact some of the organization’s reports while noting the Pentagon classified much of its work detailing the failings of Afghanistan’s military forces.
He also referenced numerous attempts to “impede” his work, adding that “U.S. agencies have not made honest reporting easy for SIGAR.”
Sopko’s comments, published on SIGAR’s website, came at the Military Reporters & Editors Association’s annual conference, where the inspector general detailed multiple efforts by the State Department to get SIGAR to redact information from its reports, and remove all mentions of former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.
“Those of you who have followed SIGAR’s work know that many of the reasons for the unexpectedly quick collapse of the Afghan government are problems that SIGAR has reported on for years – corruption; ghost soldiers; the dependence of the Afghan military on U.S. airpower, contractors, and other enablers; and incompetent Afghan leadership, to name but a few,” he said.
He also said SIGAR may be the only U.S. government agency that told “inconvenient truths” about the situation for the last 10 years.
“But we all know that U.S. agencies have not made honest reporting easy for SIGAR,” he stated.
Sopko’s address coincided with the release of its 53rd quarterly report, which includes information that shortly after the fall of Kabul, the State Department wrote to him and other oversight agencies requesting to “temporarily suspend access” to all “audit, inspection, and financial audit…reports” on SIGAR’s website because the state department “was
afraid that information included in those reports could put Afghan allies at risk”.
He said while he felt strongly that Afghans at genuine risk of reprisal should be protected, the state department was never able to give specific details on threats to individuals as a result of SIGAR’s reports.
He also said the state department did not explain how removing SIGAR reports could protect anyone since many were years old and already extensively disseminated worldwide.
“Nevertheless, with great reservation, I acceded to State’s initial request because it was made at the height of the emergency evacuation from Afghanistan,” he said.
After Sopko complied, the state department returned with another request, this time passing along a spreadsheet listing some 2,400 items it wanted redacted — something SIGAR reviewed and “found all but four to be without merit.”
“Given how hard the Department reportedly was working to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan and resettle Afghan refugees, I was surprised they found the time to go through every one of our reports and compile such an exhaustive list,” he said.
“Upon reviewing their request, it quickly became clear to us that State had little, if any, criteria for determining whether the information actually endangered anyone,” he added.
Among the requests was a plea to remove the name of a USAID official who publicly testified before Congress in 2017 and whose testimony is still posted on the committee’s site. It also asked SIGAR to remove Ghani’s name from all of its reports.
“While I’m sure the former president (Ghani) may wish to be excised from the annals of history, I don’t believe he faces any threats simply from being referenced by SIGAR,” Sopko said.
Addressing conference delegates he said: “No audience better understands the dangers of limiting public access to information in the name of ‘security’. And simply because the war in Afghanistan has
concluded does not mean the American people – or its elected representatives – do not have a right to know the truth about what happened in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.”
Sopko said that Congress has now tasked SIGAR with a number of assignments that include reports on why the Afghan government collapsed in spite of the $146 billion reconstruction effort; why the Afghan security forces collapsed; and whether Afghan government officials fled the country with U.S. taxpayer dollars; among others.
“In my opinion, the full picture of what happened in August – and all the warning signs that could have predicted the outcome – will only be revealed if the information that the Departments of Defense and State have already restricted from public release is made available,” he said.
He pointed out that the Department of Defense restricted from public release a range of information going back to 2015 on the performance of the Afghan security forces, purportedly at the request of the Afghan government.
This included information such as casualty data, unit strength, training and operational deficiencies, tactical and operational readiness of Afghan military leadership, comprehensive assessments of Afghan security force
headquarters leadership; and operational readiness rates down to the corps level.
“In essence, nearly all the information you needed to know to determine whether the Afghan security forces were a real fighting force or a house of cards waiting to fall.
“In light of recent events, it is not surprising that the Afghan government, and likely some in DOD, wanted to keep that information under lock and key,” he said.
“This information almost certainly would have benefited Congress and the public in assessing whether progress was being made in Afghanistan and, more importantly, whether we should have ended our efforts there earlier,” he added.
In recognition that this information will be essential for SIGAR to effectively respond to its Congressional directives, he said the bipartisan leadership of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and its National Security Subcommittee have formally requested that all information in SIGAR’s classified appendices be declassified by the originating agencies.
“At a bare minimum, DOD should immediately make available to SIGAR and the public the information restricted at the request of the Ghani government, for the simple reason that there no longer is a Ghani government and the Afghan security forces have already completely collapsed,” he said.
Sopko also called on Washington to declassify and make available to SIGAR and Congress all internal Department of Defense and State Department cables, reports and other material reflecting the security situation on the ground over the last few years – especially reports that differed from the public statements of the agencies in Washington.
“It is also important for SIGAR and Congress to have access to any reporting related to the reaction of the Ghani government and Afghan people to the withdrawal agreement signed between the Trump administration and the Taliban (IEA) in February 2020,” he said.
“What possible reason could remain for keeping all of this historical information out of public view?”
“Rather than attempt to impede SIGAR’s work, I believe the current administration should have every incentive to help us deliver the answers Congress has demanded,” Sopko said.
He also stated: “To answer these questions, we must find out what our government knew, when it knew it, and what it did, if anything,
with that information.
“SIGAR’s investigators are already interviewing Afghans who were evacuated to the United States to see what information they may be able to provide about corruption and other nefarious activities by former Afghan officials; SIGAR’s auditors and subject matter experts have already interviewed U.S. and Afghan government and military officials to start to put together the full picture of everything that happened that ultimately led to the Taliban (IEA) takeover just over two months ago.
“We already know a lot,” adding that while SIGAR has identified key lessons, “there is without question much more to be learned as we dig into what happened in Washington and Kabul during the months, weeks, days, and hours before Ghani fled and the Taliban (IEA) marched into his presidential palace without resistance.”
US announces additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan
The United States has pledged to donate nearly $144 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, amid a looming economic and humanitarian crisis.
This assistance brings the total US humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $474 million in 2021, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the assistance will flow through independent humanitarian organizations – including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM), the World Health Organization (WHO) – who provide support directly to more than 18.4 million vulnerable Afghans in the region, including Afghan refugees in neighboring countries.
“Our partners provide lifesaving protection, shelter, livelihoods support, essential health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation, and hygiene services in response to the growing humanitarian needs exacerbated by healthcare shortages, drought, malnutrition, and the impending winter,” the statement read.
This comes as the people of Afghanistan have been struggling with poverty and a humanitarian crisis since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over Kabul in mid-August.
The US has frozen nearly $10 billion of the Afghan Central Bank’s assets. The US Treasury has said that there are no plans to release the money.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also blocked the IEA from accessing some $440 million in new emergency reserves.
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
Facebook Inc is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.
The name change comes as the world’s largest social media company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its services.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its work investing in the metaverse, rather than its namesake social media service, which will continue to be called Facebook.
The metaverse is a term coined in the dystopian novel “Snow Crash” three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley. It refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual realm which can be accessed by people using different devices.
“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” said Zuckerberg.
The company, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure.
The tech giant, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.
In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety. Haugen has in recent weeks testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee and lawmakers in the UK’s Parliament. Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”
The company said in a blog post that it intends to start trading under the new stock ticker it has reserved, MVRS, on Dec. 1. On Thursday, it unveiled a new sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, replacing its thumbs-up “Like” logo with a blue infinity shape.
Facebook shares closed 1.5% higher at $316.92 on Thursday.
