IEA appoint 43 governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) appointed 43 of its members to key roles including provincial governors and police chiefs on Sunday.
It is the first large-scale round of appointments announced since the cabinet was formed in September.
The IEA released the list of its members’ new roles, including Qari Baryal to serve as governor of Kabul and Wali Jan Hamza as the city’s police chief.
The previous commander in charge of Kabul’s security, Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, was killed this month in an attack on Afghanistan’s largest military hospital in the city center.
New shipment of WHO life-saving medical supplies lands in Kabul
An aircraft carrying around 7 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines and supplies from the World Health Organization landed in Kabul last week, the organization confirmed Monday.
According to a statement issued by the organization, the shipment was delivered in collaboration with the operations and logistic teams of Qatar Airways and the government of Qatar.
This is the fourth flight carrying WHO supplies to arrive in Afghanistan from Doha since 30 August 2021.
The supplies include medicines for the treatment of 5,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, diarrhoea, pneumonia, upper respiratory infections, and other conditions.
“Health needs in Afghanistan are greater than ever before, and we are moving quickly to address shortages in medical supplies to keep life-saving health services running. Children are the tragic victims of the country’s failing health system,” said Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.
He also expressed the organization’s gratitude to Qatar for their help in delivering the supplies.
“This show of ongoing solidarity is a concrete demonstration of our regional vision in action: health for all people, with the support all people,” said Al-Mandhari.
Since 30 August, 4 flights from Qatar to Afghanistan have delivered a total of 60 metric tonnes of WHO supplies, which are enough to cover the urgent health needs of almost 1.5 million people.
New Zealand beat Afghanistan to make T20 World Cup semis
New Zealand crushed a billion Indian dreams and breezed into the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in a key Super 12 match on Sunday.
The fates of three teams were tied to the outcome of the match, each fancying their chances of becoming the second side from the pool, behind Pakistan, to make it to the last four.
An Afghan victory would have suited 2007 champions India, who have the best net run-rate among the trio with a match to spare, while New Zealand had to simply win the game to advance, which they did in style.
Najibullah Zadran smashed a career-best 73 to rescue Afghanistan from a top order collapse and post 124-8 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
New Zealand romped home with 11 balls to spare to join England, Australia and Pakistan in last four.
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss but the strong start he expected from his team did not materialise.
They were reeling at 19-3 in the sixth over, a mini-collapse that started when Devon Conway took an acrobatic catch behind the stumps to dismiss Mohammad Shahzad.
Zadran rebuilt their innings with his stroke-filled knock but his stay was cut short by another stunning catch, this time by a diving Jimmy Neesham at long-off.
Trent Boult dismissed Karim Janat in the same over for his third wicket and New Zealand put on a catching masterclass to restrict their opponents to a below-par total.
Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Daryl Mitchell (17) in the fourth over and Rashid Khan sent back Martin Guptill (28) but it was not enough to test New Zealand’s batting strength.
Williamson oversaw New Zealand’s chase with an assured 40 not out while Conway was unbeaten on 36.
New Zealand finished their group campaign with eight points, four ahead of India, who play Namibia in their final match on Monday (November 8), and Afghanistan.
Polio vaccine campaign rolled out in western parts of Afghanistan
A Polio vaccination drive, started in western provinces of Afghanistan, is aimed at inoculating more than 1.3 million children, health officials said Sunday.
Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Health Director of Herat, stated: “This is a strategic campaign as not all people have access to health centers. We can manage to implement the campaign for the eradication of Polio at more than 90 percent of the areas in the province [Herat], Zone [Western Parts of Afghanistan] and across the country.”
Health officials added that vitamin A supplements will also be given to more than 1.1 million children during the campaign.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) stated that a nationwide polio vaccination campaign will be launched on Monday.
“Vaccinate your children against polio and protect their future!” UNICEF tweeted.
This comes after a polio virus case was registered in Ghazni this year and as many as 45 mutated strains of the virus have been registered across Afghanistan in recent years, World Health Organization country officials stated.
“We have registered five mutated type-2 variants in Herat, 17 cases in western parts of the country, and 45 cases across Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Shah Ahmadi, UNICEF Communication for Development Officer in Herat.
Ismail Seddiqi, Regional Polio Officer of WHO, stated: “The only way to eliminate [the Poliovirus] is to inoculate children under age five.”
Officials added that 10,500 people including volunteers are assisting to implement the campaign in four provinces in western parts of Afghanistan.
