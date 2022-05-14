IEA and Iran security officials meet to resolve border tensions

(Last Updated On: May 14, 2022)

The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and Iranian officials met this week to discuss border tensions between the two countries.

According to the ministry, based on previous agreements between the Afghan and Iranian delegations, the two sides met Friday in the Iranian city of Taybad to address “disputes over the Dugharun border in Herat and other border points between the two countries.”

According to the Ministry of Defense: “The two sides discussed differences and [ways to] prevent the recurrence of border tensions, and reached an agreement.”

The agreement includes appointing certain individuals to the two countries’ border battalions, improving communication and coordination between border battalions, preventing tension and resolving problems through negotiations, and holding three more meetings.

The two sides also discussed border security, human trafficking and narcotics.

The meeting was chaired by Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, and Qasem Rezaei, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian forces.

“It is very important that the relations between the two countries be cordial and good, and that circles that are opportunistic and want to create tension and create problems between the two countries do not have the opportunity. That is why the Islamic Emirate wants all border problems to be resolved through dialogue,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.

But some Afghan analysts believe that Iran, like other countries, is concerned about security threats from Afghanistan and is trying to prevent military movements along its borders.

“After the Taliban (IEA) came to power, neighboring countries, including Iran, saw the situation in Afghanistan as highly concerning, and the slightest movement on the country’s borders caused concern among these countries. This has led Iranian officials to share their concerns with Taliban officials,” said Lal Mohammad Lami, an international affairs analyst.