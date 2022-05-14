Latest News
IEA and Iran security officials meet to resolve border tensions
The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that a delegation from the Ministry of Defense and Iranian officials met this week to discuss border tensions between the two countries.
According to the ministry, based on previous agreements between the Afghan and Iranian delegations, the two sides met Friday in the Iranian city of Taybad to address “disputes over the Dugharun border in Herat and other border points between the two countries.”
According to the Ministry of Defense: “The two sides discussed differences and [ways to] prevent the recurrence of border tensions, and reached an agreement.”
The agreement includes appointing certain individuals to the two countries’ border battalions, improving communication and coordination between border battalions, preventing tension and resolving problems through negotiations, and holding three more meetings.
The two sides also discussed border security, human trafficking and narcotics.
The meeting was chaired by Shabir Ahmad Osmani, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces, and Qasem Rezaei, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian forces.
“It is very important that the relations between the two countries be cordial and good, and that circles that are opportunistic and want to create tension and create problems between the two countries do not have the opportunity. That is why the Islamic Emirate wants all border problems to be resolved through dialogue,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.
But some Afghan analysts believe that Iran, like other countries, is concerned about security threats from Afghanistan and is trying to prevent military movements along its borders.
“After the Taliban (IEA) came to power, neighboring countries, including Iran, saw the situation in Afghanistan as highly concerning, and the slightest movement on the country’s borders caused concern among these countries. This has led Iranian officials to share their concerns with Taliban officials,” said Lal Mohammad Lami, an international affairs analyst.
Tajik president discusses situation in Afghanistan with Putin
The situation in Afghanistan was the focus of a telephone conversation between Tajik and Russian Presidents, Emomali Rakhmon and Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the telephone conversation between Putin and Rahmon was at the request of the Tajik president.
“The presidents exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan, primarily in terms of the recently increased activity of terrorist groups on Afghan territory,” the statement read.
“It was confirmed that the relevant agencies of Russia and Tajikistan would continue to cooperate to ensure security on the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border,” the statement read.
Coordination within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was also addressed, including in the context of the upcoming meeting of leaders of the CSTO member states to be held on May 16 in Moscow.
Int’l recognition could follow domestic approval of IEA govt: EU envoy
The international community could recognize the new government in Afghanistan once it has been recognized domestically, the European Union’s special envoy said on Thursday.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Tomas Niklasson said the EU wants Afghanistan to develop in a positive way where it is not a threat to other countries and where the rights of its people are respected and they have a say about the future of the country.
“Once the Afghan people recognize its government, for the time being interim government in whatever shape, there will be much greater willingness on the international community also to do so,” Niklasson said.
“Domestic recognition first, Afghan-owned and Afghan-led as we used to say, which could then be followed by international recognition.”
Niklasson also said that “most Afghans do not have enough food to put on the table,” and EU members have scaled up the humanitarian assistance “massively.”
He, however, said that the economic crisis has to be addressed as well.
On security, the envoy said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is partly right when it says the security situation is better than it was before.
“But there are still concerns about some organizations such as ISIS-K. We have seen some deadly attacks in the last few weeks,” Niklasson said.
‘It’s regressive. It’s wrong’ – UK’s UN envoy on IEA hijab
Following a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday about an order by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) for women to cover their faces in public, the representative of the United Kingdom spoke out in strident terms against the order.
The decree marks a return to a signature policy of the IEA’s past hardline rule and an escalation of restrictions.
“It’s regressive. It’s wrong,” UK’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, said. “I think it underlines the Taliban’s (IEA) inability to lead Afghanistan out of its current economic and social and humanitarian crisis.”
U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, briefed the 15-member council, said Norway’s U.N. mission, which requested the closed-door meeting “to address the increased restrictions on human rights and freedoms of girls and women.”
Under the IEA’s previous rule from 1996 to 2001, women had to cover up, could not work, and girls were banned from school. But after seizing power in August, they vowed to respect women’s rights.
However in March, the IEA backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
Then on Saturday the group’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, said that if a woman did not cover her face outside home, her father or closest male relative would be visited and face potential prison or firing from state jobs.
Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons but many in urban areas such as Kabul do not cover their faces.
“It’s hard to see that the international community and importantly the Afghan people will ever respect the Taliban (IEA) as legitimate authorities if this is the future for Afghanistan,” Woodward said.
