Latest News
IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi met with ambassadors and representatives of Central Asia countries on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting was attended by ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Muttaqi spoke on Afghanistan-Central Asia relations, trade and economic integration, and stressed the need to seize new opportunities for the benefit of the entire region, the statement read.
According to the ministry the envoys, for their part, emphasized the importance of working together with Afghanistan in the areas of trade, transit, railways and energy transit through Afghanistan.
Views were also expressed on a number of specific issues and joint efforts were made for practical measures to be taken and for the betterment of the common area, the ministry said.
Latest News
Uzbekistan dismisses ISIS claim of cross-border rocket attack
Uzbekistan authorities have dismissed as “untrue” reports that militants linked to ISIS launched a rocket attack against the country from neighboring Afghanistan.
The denial comes a day after ISIS claimed its Afghan affiliate, the Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP, fired 10 rockets Monday morning from the northern Afghan province of Balkh, targeting a military unit in Termez on the Uzbek side of the border, VOA reported.
The Uzbek Defense Ministry on Tuesday released a statement on its website noting the country’s border with Afghanistan “is fully controlled by the Uzbek military and is stable.”
Islamic State released a picture and video of Monday’s alleged rocket assault, claiming it was launched from somewhere in the border town of Hairatan in Balkh, according to Site Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist propaganda, VOA reported.
The Uzbek Defense Ministry urged its citizens not to believe such “false” reports and rely only on “official sources” of information.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday also denied the reported attack, saying the situation on the border between the two countries “is normal and there is nothing to worry about.”
Latest News
Afghanistan lodges complaint with UN over Pakistan’s airstrikes
Afghanistan’s permanent mission at the United Nations has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council against Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Kunar provinces last week.
Naseer Ahmad Faiq, chargé d’affaires of the mission at the UN, tweeted the airstrikes violated Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Kunar on Saturday, April 16, killed more than 40 people, including women and children.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) summoned Pakistan’s ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to protest against the strikes while a government spokesman stressed the need to resolve issues through political means.
Latest News
UNICEF confirms death of 20 children in Khost and Kunar airstrikes
Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, on Wednesday said the organization has confirmation that a total 20 children were killed during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on April 16 in the provinces of Khost and Kunar.
“In Khost, twelve girls and three boys were killed, while in Kunar, three girls and two boys were killed,” Ayoya tweeted.
According to Ayoya the children were killed in their homes as they slept.
“We are shocked and saddened by this needless tragedy, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those affected,” Ayoya tweeted.
Ayoya says that UNICEF teams are on the ground supporting those affected, including with mobile teams providing health, nutrition and psycho-social services.
Violence against children, in all forms, must stop, Ayoya said.
Additionally, we have provided tents, hygiene kits for girls’ and women’s sanitary needs, winter kits that include warm clothes, recreational kits with games and activities for children, soap and water purification tablets, Ayoya said.
This comes after at least 47 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes and rocket attacks in Kunar and Khost provinces on April 16.
Pakistan claims it carried out attacks against Pakistani Taliban insurgent centers that threaten its security and stability from Afghanistan, and because of sniper attacks by the group that reportedly attack Pakistani troops from Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are defending Afghanistan and that tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.
“We do not admit the existence of TTP, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country or threaten our territory against Pakistan. Even if there are problems in difficult mountainous areas, they should be resolved jointly, not by bombing and attacks,” said Mujahid.
IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
Zerbena: China’s interest in Afghanistan investment discussed
IEA bans TikTok and PUBG game in Afghanistan
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
Rashid Khan named one of five players to watch during this year’s IPL
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
Messi scores on Argentina return in 3-0 win over Venezuela
Tahawol: Concerns over Afghanistan crisis discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks on IEA’s promises discussed
Zerbena: China’s interest in Afghanistan investment discussed
Zerbena: Afghan fig exports discussed
Saar: Reactions over Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan summons Pakistani ambassador over Khost, Kunar strikes
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA warns Pakistan not to test patience of Afghans
-
World4 days ago
Russia sets deadline for Ukraine troops in Mariupol to surrender
-
Latest News4 days ago
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan exports hundreds of tons of white paper to Central Asia
-
Latest News4 days ago
Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan claims ‘terrorists using Afghan soil’ to carry out attacks
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
N.Korean leader observes new weapons test to enhance nuclear capabilities – KCNA