IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi met with ambassadors and representatives of Central Asia countries on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Muttaqi spoke on Afghanistan-Central Asia relations, trade and economic integration, and stressed the need to seize new opportunities for the benefit of the entire region, the statement read.

According to the ministry the envoys, for their part, emphasized the importance of working together with Afghanistan in the areas of trade, transit, railways and energy transit through Afghanistan.

Views were also expressed on a number of specific issues and joint efforts were made for practical measures to be taken and for the betterment of the common area, the ministry said.