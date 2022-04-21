Connect with us

IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys

Published

55 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2022)

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi met with ambassadors and representatives of Central Asia countries on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Muttaqi spoke on Afghanistan-Central Asia relations, trade and economic integration, and stressed the need to seize new opportunities for the benefit of the entire region, the statement read.

According to the ministry the envoys, for their part, emphasized the importance of working together with Afghanistan in the areas of trade, transit, railways and energy transit through Afghanistan.

Views were also expressed on a number of specific issues and joint efforts were made for practical measures to be taken and for the betterment of the common area, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan dismisses ISIS claim of cross-border rocket attack

Published

19 hours ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2022)

Uzbekistan authorities have dismissed as “untrue” reports that militants linked to ISIS launched a rocket attack against the country from neighboring Afghanistan.

The denial comes a day after ISIS claimed its Afghan affiliate, the Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP, fired 10 rockets Monday morning from the northern Afghan province of Balkh, targeting a military unit in Termez on the Uzbek side of the border, VOA reported.

The Uzbek Defense Ministry on Tuesday released a statement on its website noting the country’s border with Afghanistan “is fully controlled by the Uzbek military and is stable.”

Islamic State released a picture and video of Monday’s alleged rocket assault, claiming it was launched from somewhere in the border town of Hairatan in Balkh, according to Site Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist propaganda, VOA reported.

The Uzbek Defense Ministry urged its citizens not to believe such “false” reports and rely only on “official sources” of information.

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Tuesday also denied the reported attack, saying the situation on the border between the two countries “is normal and there is nothing to worry about.”

Afghanistan lodges complaint with UN over Pakistan’s airstrikes

Published

21 hours ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2022)

Afghanistan’s permanent mission at the United Nations has lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council against Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Kunar provinces last week.

Naseer Ahmad Faiq, chargé d’affaires of the mission at the UN, tweeted the airstrikes violated Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.

Pakistani airstrikes on Khost and Kunar on Saturday, April 16, killed more than 40 people, including women and children.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) summoned Pakistan’s ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan to protest against the strikes while a government spokesman stressed the need to resolve issues through political means.

UNICEF confirms death of 20 children in Khost and Kunar airstrikes

Published

21 hours ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2022)

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, on Wednesday said the organization has confirmation that a total 20 children were killed during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on April 16 in the provinces of Khost and Kunar.

“In Khost, twelve girls and three boys were killed, while in Kunar, three girls and two boys were killed,” Ayoya tweeted.

According to Ayoya the children were killed in their homes as they slept.

“We are shocked and saddened by this needless tragedy, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those affected,” Ayoya tweeted.

Ayoya says that UNICEF teams are on the ground supporting those affected, including with mobile teams providing health, nutrition and psycho-social services.

Violence against children, in all forms, must stop, Ayoya said.

Additionally, we have provided tents, hygiene kits for girls’ and women’s sanitary needs, winter kits that include warm clothes, recreational kits with games and activities for children, soap and water purification tablets, Ayoya said.

This comes after at least 47 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in Pakistani military airstrikes and rocket attacks in Kunar and Khost provinces on April 16.

Pakistan claims it carried out attacks against Pakistani Taliban insurgent centers that threaten its security and stability from Afghanistan, and because of sniper attacks by the group that reportedly attack Pakistani troops from Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are defending Afghanistan and that tensions with Pakistan will be resolved through diplomatic channels.

“We do not admit the existence of TTP, we do not allow anyone to use Afghan territory against another country or threaten our territory against Pakistan. Even if there are problems in difficult mountainous areas, they should be resolved jointly, not by bombing and attacks,” said Mujahid.

