Idrees Zaman Appointed As Acting Foreign Minister

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2019)

President Ghani has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Idrees Zaman as Acting Foreign Minister, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi tweeted.

Mr. Zaman has been serving as Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs since October 2018.

His new appointment comes days after resignation of former Acting Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

Rabbani had tense relationship with the presidential palace during the last couple of years.

In his resignation letter to President Ashraf Ghani, Rabbani said that the foreign ministry had been sidelined and that it was treated as a private NGO.

Office of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah yet to make a comment in this regard.