ICRC to strengthen ties with China in aiding Afghanistan
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will strengthen cooperation with China to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, especially in the health sector, said Pierre Kraehenbuehl, head of the ICRC’s Regional Delegation for East Asia, Reuters reported.
This comes amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on the back of economic sanctions.
Kraehenbuehl said about 47 percent of the Afghan population faces food insecurity in one form or another and that because the flow of money into Afghanistan has dried up, institutions that crucially provide for the needs of the people are currently facing incredibly dire circumstances.
In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) he said the ICRC is mobilizing all resources to help Afghanistan get through the humanitarian crisis it is currently facing, and approaching China is at the top of its agenda.
“We need about 150 million Swiss Francs or 160 million U.S. dollars until the end of 2022. We will mobilize support from states, and in that regard, we are approaching China and this is a priority for us. We welcome the fact that our partners in the Red Cross Society of China have come forward with the first financial support, which we are very grateful for, and we are now continuing the dialogue also with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We hope that there are avenues of cooperation that can open up,” said the official.
The ICRC representative also said that China has contributed a lot to improving medical conditions in Afghanistan, and that the organization is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in that regard.
A freight train, carrying 1,000-plus tons of humanitarian aid left the city of Urumqi, capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday afternoon and headed for Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth largest city in Afghanistan. It will take 12 days to get the winter clothes, cotton shoes, blankets, naan, and milk-tea powder, and other materials delivered, Reuters reported.
Rights watchdog calls for financial restricts on Afghanistan to be eased
Amnesty International has called on the international community to ease financial restrictions on Afghanistan that are blocking the provision of healthcare, food and other essential services, and expedite delivery of scaled-up humanitarian assistance to avert a mounting crisis that threatens the lives of tens of millions of people.
In a statement issued by the organization on Tuesday, the organization said the suspension of foreign aid, the freezing of Afghan government assets, and international sanctions on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have plunged a country already suffering from high poverty levels into a full-blown economic crisis.
“Current levels of humanitarian assistance are insufficient to deal with the crisis, with millions of Afghans plunging into poverty and facing the risk of starvation. We have seen countries making pledges and promises to provide aid to Afghanistan over recent months, but this support is yet to reach those who need it the most,” said Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s South Asia Regional Director.
“In just a few months, the situation is already critical. People in the public and private sectors have not been paid their salaries, can’t access money, and can’t afford even essential items.
“Afghanistan is at the precipice – without an urgent program of targeted international support and without permitting the use of Afghanistan government reserves to support the country’s population, the scene is set for a human catastrophe over the coming months.”
With the IEA remaining on lists of internationally sanctioned groups, Afghanistan’s foreign donors have moved to withhold and withdraw funding from the country.
The situation has left the country’s banking system on the brink of collapse. Long queues have formed outside banks and ATMs, which are not dispensing cash. The price of goods has soared while the country’s currency has plummeted in value.
In August, the Biden administration froze $9.5 billion assets. The EU followed suit on August 17, withdrawing $1.4 billion in development and emergency aid to Afghanistan’s healthcare, agriculture and law enforcement sectors. The withdrawal of the EU funding precipitated the immediate closure of at least 2,000 health facilities serving around 30 million Afghans.
The IMF has frozen the IEA’s to $460 million of funds and other international institutions including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank have also suspended payments to their projects in Afghanistan.
“Humanitarian aid and the use of public funds for essential services must not be politicized.
“Donor countries must urgently develop a comprehensive action plan for the dissemination of financial and humanitarian aid support in consultation with NGOs and other humanitarian agencies on the ground.
“This should include independent monitoring and enhanced periodic public reporting that ensures support reaches those who need it the most. At the same time, the Taliban (IEA) must cooperate in giving unrestricted access to UN agencies and humanitarian groups to do their work,” said Yamini Mishra.
“The international community’s top priority must be to prevent the deaths and suffering of people in Afghanistan and protect their human rights.”
US and IEA delegates to resume talks in Doha
US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West will return to Doha next week for talks with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials, the US State Department said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press briefing, State Department spokesman Ned Price said talks between the two parties will focus on a number of issues including counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, and the economic situation in the country.
“I can confirm that next week Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West – he’ll return to Doha for two weeks of meetings with Taliban (IEA) leaders there.
“They’ll discuss, as I said before, our vital national interest when it comes to Afghanistan. That includes counterterrorism, that includes safe passage for U.S. citizens and for Afghans to whom we have a special commitment, and that includes humanitarian assistance and the economic situation of the country.”
West recently took over as special envoy after Zalmay Khalilzad resigned from the post.
“Tom West has been on the job now for I think some six weeks, and in that time he has already been busy. Just before he was named to this role, as you recall, he traveled to Doha to meet directly with the Taliban (IEA) as part of an interagency delegation.
“He not all that long ago traveled to Europe and Russia and India to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan with our allies and partners. In many of those conversations, we discussed those issues that are of core national interest to us – counterterrorism, safe passage. But again, a key theme was humanitarian assistance and what the United States, together with the international community, might do to alleviate the humanitarian plight that now confronts the people of Afghanistan,” said Price.
He also said that the US has spoken of the humanitarian assistance that the United States has pledged to Afghanistan – $474 million in this year alone – and what Washington is doing to facilitate the provision of humanitarian aid and assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
He said: “To make clear that humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan is something that we strongly support.”
Price also stated that the US is committed to countering ISIS-K (Daesh) and ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for terrorism.
“We’re working with our international partners, including under the auspices of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, to deny the group, as you saw the other day, access to financing; to disrupt, to deter foreign terrorist fighters from reaching Afghanistan and the region, as – just as we are continuing using multiple tools to counter ISIS-K’s pernicious ideology.
“We are committed to disrupting illicit financing, limiting their abilities to conduct further attacks against civilians, and supporting our partners in counterterrorism and disrupting terrorism finance.”
Khalilzad urges diplomacy to stave off ‘economic and state collapse’
Former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has warned the situation in Afghanistan is so bad that if the economy collapses, the state will collapse.
In an interview with TRT World, broadcast this week, Khalilzad said should this happen, the Afghan people would face huge suffering and “millions might leave”.
Speaking to TRT World, on the sidelines of last week’s Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS) in Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,
Khalilzad said that in his opinion the current situation in Afghanistan might not be completely “desirable” but it’s also not a return to the situation in the 1990’s under the previous Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
He also said that following the takeover by the IEA, “things could have been a lot worse” and that there could have been gunfights in the streets and mass killings.
He said while there have been “specific instances that are negative, it isn’t a return to the 90s,” adding that the IEA does however have a long way to go to meet standards to “be accepted as a member of the international community”.
On a question about reported factionalism within the IEA, Khalilzad said that during the Doha talks, in the lead up to the signing of the agreement in February last year, the US had been concerned about this issue.
However, the US “tested them” and came to the conclusion that the talks delegation did in fact represent the core IEA, he said. He also pointed out that while there is factionalism within the IEA, the US had to deal with this same issue during the former Ashraf Ghani government.
“Factionalism is a part of life; it’s a reality but when you negotiate with the Talibs (IEA) you negotiate it in writing; it’s in detail; they’re a very deliberative organization and they discuss things among themselves
for a long time before they finalize an agreement.”
Khalilzad said moving forward a road map needs to be worked out as both the international community and the IEA have concerns.
He said the IEA wants political normalcy, they want frozen assets released, names removed from the blacklist and help with development projects.
“We need to put all those things on the table and get a road map agreed
to that and if they take this step the international community will take that step.”
“I think the situation is so bad that if the economy collapses the state collapses; there will be such huge suffering on the part of the Afghan people; millions might have to leave; there could be more ungoverned spaces; back to conflict.
“None of that is in the interest of Afghanistan or the international community,” he said.
Khalilzad stated that the US and the international community cannot turn their backs on Afghanistan and that now is the time for diplomacy to shape the way forward so both sides can reach an agreement in order to remove sanctions.
He said without such a plan, it would not be in the US’ interest to have the state of Afghanistan collapse.
“Finances, monies have to be made available so that the state doesn’t collapse because the alternative … is not in our interest in my view and it doesn’t serve our values. But our job is not done there yet; we need to keep working it rather than turning our back because we’re angry that the Talibs (IEA) came to power.”
He said it was in the US’ interest to help shape, influence, and engage so as to help get Afghanistan on a better trajectory.
Khalilzad also pointed out that before the US troops’ withdrawal and the IEA take over, Afghanistan was “not in a good shape” – having suffered over 18 years of war.
He said however that it would be unfair to say the IEA has not changed, noting that the new government wants to be accepted by the international community and wants assistance in rebuilding the country.
On the issue of the Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate (ISIS-K/Daesh), which has conducted a number of deadly attacks in Kabul in recent months, Khalizad said the IEA has the “willingness” to tackle the militant group. He said the question is whether the IEA has the capability to eradicate the group.
“There is no question or doubt that they are fighting Daesh,” he said.
