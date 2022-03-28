ICRC says millions of people in Afghanistan do not have access to health services

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2022)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed concern about the low level of health services in Afghanistan, saying that millions of people in the country currently do not have access to health services.

The committee wrote on its Twitter page on Monday that thousands of health centers have been closed or shut down as the humanitarian crisis in the country intensifies.

According to the committee, with health centers closed and inactive across the country, many patients travel long distances to reach hospitals and clinics.

The Red Cross Committee emphasizes that many people are currently unable to treat their patients in private clinics.

Recently, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that Afghanistan’s health system was in serious trouble due to the recent wave of Covid 19 and the increasing prevalence of measles. Thousands of Afghan health workers and teachers have not been paid for some time.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that since the beginning of this year, more than 18,000 cases of measles have been registered in Afghanistan, of which 142 children have lost their lives.