ICRC says millions of people in Afghanistan do not have access to health services
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed concern about the low level of health services in Afghanistan, saying that millions of people in the country currently do not have access to health services.
The committee wrote on its Twitter page on Monday that thousands of health centers have been closed or shut down as the humanitarian crisis in the country intensifies.
According to the committee, with health centers closed and inactive across the country, many patients travel long distances to reach hospitals and clinics.
The Red Cross Committee emphasizes that many people are currently unable to treat their patients in private clinics.
Recently, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that Afghanistan’s health system was in serious trouble due to the recent wave of Covid 19 and the increasing prevalence of measles. Thousands of Afghan health workers and teachers have not been paid for some time.
Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that since the beginning of this year, more than 18,000 cases of measles have been registered in Afghanistan, of which 142 children have lost their lives.
10,700 tonnes of Indian wheat reaches Afghanistan through Wagah
Afghanistan has taken delivery of another shipment of wheat from India, which was transported through Pakistan’s territory.
According to Pakistan’s Dawn News, five convoys of Afghan trucks collected 10,700 tonnes of wheat from India, which is part of the total 50,000 tonnes of wheat pledged by the Indian government.
The remaining 39,300 tonnes are likely to be collected by Afghanistan under humanitarian assistance by the end of next month, official sources said.
“Five convoys of Afghan trucks collected wheat consignments at Attari from Indian authorities and returned to Afghanistan via Wagah and Torkham borders. All these convoys collected five consignments of almost 10,700 tonnes of the total 50,000 tonnes as pledged to be given to Afghanistan by India on humanitarian grounds,” a senior official told Dawn on Sunday.
“The fifth convoy of 39 Afghan trucks returned to Afghanistan after collecting 2,000 tonnes wheat from Indian authorities on Friday,” the official said.
The first fleet of 41 Afghan trucks collected the first consignment of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India on February 22.
Qureshi urges the world to see Afghanistan as a ‘shared responsibility’
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Afghanistan must not be seen through a regional prism, but as a “shared and collective responsibility”.
“Instability in Afghanistan will have negative consequences for the entire world,” he said in his address at a seminar on ‘Perspectives on the evolving situation in Afghanistan’ organized by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) of the Institute of Strategic Studies.
Pakistan’s Daily Times reported that Qureshi also urged the world not to forget Afghanistan in light of new conflicts emerging and that the wounds of 40 years of war and bloodshed in Afghanistan would take a long time to heal.
“Failure is not an option. If the world community fails Afghanistan yet again, it will result in a fresh influx of refugees, enhanced space for terrorism, and a rise in drug trafficking,” he said.
He said he hoped that with the help of regional countries and international partners, the proud Afghan nation could once again rise to become an important country in terms of regional peace and stability, economic trade, and regional connectivity.
He said there was hope that Afghanistan had the potential to move towards a viable and sustainable future. “Therefore, the immediate task that the international community, in general, and regional countries, in particular, need to focus on, is the stabilisation of the country,” he said.
“Besides the immediate need to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, we also have to focus on long-term infrastructure and connectivity projects in Afghanistan,” he said adding that in the long run, Afghanistan had the potential to develop as the trade and energy corridor for the region.
“We are working with Afghanistan in following up on key infrastructure and connectivity projects, a facilitative regime to assist the easy movement of people and goods across the border, and to augment the capacity of Afghan institutions,” he said.
Qureshi stated that Pakistan being a neighbouring country, had a major stake in the peace and stability of Afghanistan.
Dozens of weapons seized while being smuggled to Pakistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) military officials said Monday forces in the Dur Baba district of Nangarhar have prevented the smuggling of a shipment of weapons to Pakistan.
The Bakhtar state news agency quoted Wahidullah Mohammadi, a spokesman for the 201st Khalid bin Waleed Corps, as saying that the cache included 34 light and heavy weapons.
According to Mohammadi, a suspected smuggler has been arrested.
The IEA recently reported the arrest of a number of arms smugglers.
It is believed that after the fall of the previous Afghan government, military equipment was smuggled to neighboring countries, including Pakistan.
