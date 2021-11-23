Latest News
ICRC director ‘livid’ over dire ‘man-made’ situation in Afghanistan
Dominik Stillhart, the director of operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross expressed his anger on Monday at the world for plunging Afghanistan into the grips of starvation on the back of economic sanctions.
In a statement released after a six-day visit to the country, Stillhart said: “I am livid. Pictures viewed from afar of bone-thin children rightly elicit gasps of horror. When you’re standing in the pediatric ward in Kandahar’s largest hospital, looking into the empty eyes of hungry children and the anguished faces of desperate parents, the situation is absolutely infuriating.”
He said “it’s so infuriating because this suffering is man-made.”
Economic sanctions meant to punish those in power in Kabul are instead freezing millions of people across Afghanistan out of the basics they need to survive, he said adding that “the international community is turning its back as the country teeters on the precipice of man-made catastrophe”.
He stated that sanctions on banking services are sending the economy into free-fall and holding up bilateral aid, and that government staff who haven’t been paid in five months walk up to two hours to work instead of taking public transport. He said they have no money to buy food; their children go hungry, get dangerously thin, and then die.
During his trip to Afghanistan, Stillhart visited the paediatric intensive care unit at Mirwais Regional Hospital in Kandahar and painted an extremely bleak picture.
He said the number of children suffering from malnutrition, pneumonia and dehydration has more than doubled from mid-August to September.
Stillhart said that on Monday, the ICRC began supporting 18 regional and provincial hospitals and the 5,100 staff who work in them to help prevent the total collapse of the public health system in Afghanistan.
He said this support, slated to last six months, includes funding for running costs and medical supplies and will ensure the continuity of nearly half a million medical consultations per month.
However, this was not enough, he stated.
“Drought, failed harvests, and the economic collapse are all driving the increase in malnutrition. Rising food costs are pushing proteins and other staples out of reach,” he said adding that as the harsh winter sets in with temperatures well below freezing, the suffering will be immense as people lack the cash to heat their homes.
Stillhart called for countries to engage with Afghanistan.
“This is the only way to prevent a total collapse of essential services like health care and education. Political considerations should not interfere with humanitarian action. A political solution must be found to avoid irreparable humanitarian consequences,” he said.
He also appealed to foreign donors that have stopped helping Afghanistan to work through entities such as the ICRC so as to stop denying Afghans life-saving assistance.
Stillhart said while everyone knows it will be a tragic winter for Afghans, the ICRC will step up its response to help meet the most urgent humanitarian needs.
But, he said, this assistance is only part of the solution. “The existing and projected needs are beyond any humanitarian organization’s capacity to deal with or solve.”
In his appeal for the international community to step up its efforts to find a solution to the crisis, he said the desperation among Afghans can be seen in the huge crowds lining up in front of banks at 5 am in the hope that they can withdraw a little bit of cash – and in
“the empty eyes of hungry children” – which he said is something one will not soon forget.
“It makes my plea to the international community even more urgent: that it rapidly finds creative solutions to save millions of Afghans from deprivation and despair. Ultimately, this is in everybody’s interest as it will help prevent Afghanistan from slipping back into conflict and violence, and help give Afghans more means to remain in their country.”
Khalilzad urges diplomacy to stave off ‘economic and state collapse’
Former special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has warned the situation in Afghanistan is so bad that if the economy collapses, the state will collapse.
In an interview with TRT World, broadcast this week, Khalilzad said should this happen, the Afghan people would face huge suffering and “millions might leave”.
Speaking to TRT World, on the sidelines of last week’s Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS) in Duhok, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,
Khalilzad said that in his opinion the current situation in Afghanistan might not be completely “desirable” but it’s also not a return to the situation in the 1990’s under the previous Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government.
He also said that following the takeover by the IEA, “things could have been a lot worse” and that there could have been gunfights in the streets and mass killings.
He said while there have been “specific instances that are negative, it isn’t a return to the 90s,” adding that the IEA does however have a long way to go to meet standards to “be accepted as a member of the international community”.
On a question about reported factionalism within the IEA, Khalilzad said that during the Doha talks, in the lead up to the signing of the agreement in February last year, the US had been concerned about this issue.
However, the US “tested them” and came to the conclusion that the talks delegation did in fact represent the core IEA, he said. He also pointed out that while there is factionalism within the IEA, the US had to deal with this same issue during the former Ashraf Ghani government.
“Factionalism is a part of life; it’s a reality but when you negotiate with the Talibs (IEA) you negotiate it in writing; it’s in detail; they’re a very deliberative organization and they discuss things among themselves
for a long time before they finalize an agreement.”
Khalilzad said moving forward a road map needs to be worked out as both the international community and the IEA have concerns.
He said the IEA wants political normalcy, they want frozen assets released, names removed from the blacklist and help with development projects.
“We need to put all those things on the table and get a road map agreed
to that and if they take this step the international community will take that step.”
“I think the situation is so bad that if the economy collapses the state collapses; there will be such huge suffering on the part of the Afghan people; millions might have to leave; there could be more ungoverned spaces; back to conflict.
“None of that is in the interest of Afghanistan or the international community,” he said.
Khalilzad stated that the US and the international community cannot turn their backs on Afghanistan and that now is the time for diplomacy to shape the way forward so both sides can reach an agreement in order to remove sanctions.
He said without such a plan, it would not be in the US’ interest to have the state of Afghanistan collapse.
“Finances, monies have to be made available so that the state doesn’t collapse because the alternative … is not in our interest in my view and it doesn’t serve our values. But our job is not done there yet; we need to keep working it rather than turning our back because we’re angry that the Talibs (IEA) came to power.”
He said it was in the US’ interest to help shape, influence, and engage so as to help get Afghanistan on a better trajectory.
Khalilzad also pointed out that before the US troops’ withdrawal and the IEA take over, Afghanistan was “not in a good shape” – having suffered over 18 years of war.
He said however that it would be unfair to say the IEA has not changed, noting that the new government wants to be accepted by the international community and wants assistance in rebuilding the country.
On the issue of the Islamic State’s Afghanistan affiliate (ISIS-K/Daesh), which has conducted a number of deadly attacks in Kabul in recent months, Khalizad said the IEA has the “willingness” to tackle the militant group. He said the question is whether the IEA has the capability to eradicate the group.
“There is no question or doubt that they are fighting Daesh,” he said.
EU asks Afghanistan’s neighbours to prevent exploitation of migrants
The European Union’s top diplomat on Monday urged Afghanistan’s northern neighbours to help prevent what he described as the abuse of migrants for political goals by the Belarusian authorities, Reuters reported
The EU also presented to the former Soviet republics its 1 billion euro plan to support both Afghanistan and its neighbours in areas from basic humanitarian help to migration management.
According to the report the EU accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Minsk over President Alexander Lukashenko’s crushing of protests against his disputed re-election last year.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen met foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as Turkmenistan’s deputy foreign minister in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, Reuters reported.
“I updated ministers on the situation on the borders of the European Union with Belarus and I’ve requested their support in preventing this instrumentalisation of human beings at the risk of their life: cheating people, convincing them that there is a way to Europe through a flight to Minsk,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a briefing after the meeting.
Speaking at the same briefing, Urpilainen said she had presented to the former Soviet republics the EU’s 1 billion euro Afghan support package, almost half of which is in fact earmarked for neighbouring countries.
She did not say, however, whether Brussels expected them to host any refugees in return – something that local governments have so far expressed little willingness to do.
In a joint communique, participants acknowledged a need to boost cooperation on preventing irregular movements of people and countering migrant smuggling, and said they looked forward to intensifying EU-Central Asia cooperation in managing borders.
Afghanistan is the saddest country in the world
According to the latest report from the World Population Survey on the happiest countries in the world, Afghanistan was ranked the saddest country in the world for the second year in a row.
The report, published on the World Population Survey website, shows the happiest and saddest countries in 2021.
Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden are currently at the top of the list of happiest countries in the world, according to the report.
Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Botswana and Lesotho are also at the bottom of the list.
The survey includes 146 countries, with Afghanistan at the bottom of the list.
This assessment comes as Afghan citizens have been grappling with war, poverty and hunger for decades.
