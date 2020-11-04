Featured
ICC ranks Nabi 2nd, Rashid 7th among all-rounders
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that Mohammad Nabi, Afghan cricket player, has is placed 2nd among all-rounders and Rashid Khan is 7th in the ICC’s all-rounders ranking.
The ranking was announced Wednesday. Mohammad Nabi has 301 points.
Rashid Khan also got 253 points.
Ghani meets with ADB executives to discuss Afghanistan’s priorities
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Shixin Chen and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed ADB’s ongoing and planned assistance for the country’s development and infrastructure priorities, including efforts to support the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic recovery.
According to Chen: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including the people of Afghanistan. However, 2020 also has the potential to bring new hope and opportunities for the country, including with the peace talks and the upcoming 2020 Afghanistan Conference.”
In a statement issued by ADB, Chen added: “This year has also brought an important commitment from our Asian Development Fund donors to continue the special allocation for Afghanistan during 2021–2024. This will help improve the lives of Afghans by addressing critical socioeconomic constraints and support important development agendas, including the post-COVID-19 recovery.”
Chen, who was joined in the meeting by other ADB officials, commended Afghanistan’s efforts to support economic development and manage the severe impact of COVID-19 on the people and economy.
ADB has supported Afghanistan’s efforts to fight coronavirus through a $40 million emergency assistance grant.
This grant has enabled an integrated approach to improve patient treatment and management through the construction of hospitals and medical facilities, provision of essential medicines and medical equipment, and capacity development of frontline health workers.
Ghani in turn expressed his appreciation for ADB’s support for infrastructure development, regional integration, and reform priorities and also thanked the ADB for its timely support to the country’s fight against COVID-19.
Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh and ADB Governor for Afghanistan and Acting Minister of Finance Abdul Hadi Arghandiwal also attended the meeting.
Discussions also focused on areas for future ADB assistance, including regional connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 5 and 6 Road and Border Services Improvement Project.
Ghani emphasized the importance of regional cooperation to lift Afghanistan’s economy and requested ADB’s support for regional cooperation programs in energy and transport sectors.
ADB is one of Afghanistan’s largest development partners and has provided $5.9 billion in assistance since 2002.
US vote counting underway, process expected to be slower this year
As the world waits in anticipation for the results of the US presidential elections, which have already started coming through, America’s NPR explains how final results might not be known on Wednesday.
According to NPR, state results are not final on election night; instead, organizations like The Associated Press — which NPR relies on for race calls — determine most winners well before local officials tabulate all votes.
But this year, NPR says it is expecting slower counts. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of the virus, many states modified their voting rules, broadening access to mail-in voting and accelerating what had already been a rising mail-in voting trend.
And mailed-in ballots — with envelopes to open and signatures to check — simply take longer to tabulate than in-person votes, NPR stated.
However, some individual state rules play key roles too. Take two swing-state examples: Florida allows counties to process ballots well ahead of Election Day, while officials in Pennsylvania have to wait until the morning of Election Day to begin that work.
And with far more voters opting for mail-in or drop-off ballots this year, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said: “We probably won’t know results on election night.”
NPR says meanwhile if there’s no election night winner, don’t panic.
According to NPR, restrictive rules on ballot processing are in place in Wisconsin and Michigan as well – states that could play a crucial role in deciding who wins the presidency.
In fact, NPR states, that slow-counting Pennsylvania is considered by forecasters as the most likely state to put Democratic nominee Joe Biden or President Donald Trump over the election-capturing 270-electoral-vote threshold.
In addition, NPR reports that in countless polls, Democratic voters said they were far more likely than Republicans to use mail-in ballots. Republican voters however prefer in-person voting – something NPR attributes in part to Trump’s claims of widespread fraud associated with mail-in ballots.
This, in turn, can mean that because of different state rules about counting mail ballots, a clear partisan divide over voting method means that states that release their mail-in votes first will likely appear favorable — at least initially — for the Democrat Biden, and states that count in-person ballots first will likely appear better for Trump, NPR explained.
Americans flock to polling stations despite concerns of election unrest
After a hostile presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose between Donald Trump or Joe Biden to lead the nation for the next four years.
Voters lined up around the country to cast ballots, despite fears of widespread disruptions at polling stations in an election marked by a deeply divided America.
Just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday’s election. Reuters reported that according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, this early turnout was driven by concerns over crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.
Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half-century in public life, has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president, Reuters reported but added Trump is close enough in several states.
Trump is aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since George H.W. Bush in 1992.
Meanwhile, Canadian media reports that diplomats will be ready to help Canadians living in America if there’s trouble in the United States after election day.
Officials have said it’s always a federal government responsibility to assist Canadians who are outside the country, no matter where they are.
In the polarized American political environment, which saw clashes between demonstrators and police in many cities earlier this year, the last votes to be counted could potentially lead to civil unrest.
Canadian officials have said the government has plans and will be ready no matter what happens.
