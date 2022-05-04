Sport
ICC Men’s T20I team rankings – India on top, Afghanistan ranked 10th
India have concreted their position with 270 rating at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings following the annual update on Wednesday, 4 May.
According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), India’s lead over England on the top of the charts has extended to five rating points, from one previously.
India have been in brilliant form in the format, following their disappointment at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, where they failed to make the semis.
India have seen off New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka on home turf, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, who took over from Virat Kohli following the global event last year.
England are on second place with 265 rating points. Pakistan round up the top three with 261 rating points.
South Africa, ranked fourth, have made a jump of one spot – maintaining their old rating points (253) – while Australia too have gained a spot in the table and now sit at fifth, while maintaining their rating points (251), ICC said.
New Zealand have dropped two places to No.6, losing five rating points (250). West Indies (240 points) remain on the seventh spot.
Bangladesh (233 points) and Sri Lanka (230 points) have both gained one position in the chart to occupy the eighth and ninth positions respectively. Afghanistan have dropped down two places, rounding out the top ten after losing six rating points (226).
Portugal are the biggest overall gainers in the annual update, gaining eleven points (54). This has seen them jump five places in the charts, moving up to the 45th position.
Overall, the number of ranked teams has dropped down to 72 from 91, with each team being required to play a minimum of six rated matches since May 2019, ICC reported.
Karim Janat: ‘I want to be a mix of Rohit Sharma and Shoaib Akhtar’
Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat has said that he wants to be a mix of Indian batter Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.
Rohit Sharma, who is the current captain of India cricket team, is regarded as one of the most outstanding batsmen in limited overs cricket. He holds the world record for the highest individual score in one-day international matches and is the only player to have scored three double-centuries in one-day internationals.
On the other hand, Akhtar, who retired from international cricket in 2011, is known as the fastest bowler the world of cricket has ever seen. He clocked 161.3 kph against England during a 2003 World Cup fixture.
His aggressive bowling and unique action always grabbed the limelight amidst all the cricket action.
Karim has claimed 30 wickets in 34 T20I matches at an average of 28.66 and an economy rate of 8.25.
In an interview with Cricbuzz, Karim said: “I really like two players one is Shoaib Akhtar and another one is Rohit Sharma and I want to be a mix of them.”
Karim said nobody could believe that Afghanistan cricket could get this far.
“I think we have got talent and we just have to polish them. The more we play international cricket the more we will improve,” Karim said when asked how saw the team after his brother Asghar Afghan, the former captain, retired from international cricket.
Rashid Khan makes waves as he steps into role of IPL all-rounder
Rashid Khan is known as one of the best leg-spinners in the world but commentators are starting to wonder if he isn’t fast becoming an impressive all-rounder, especially in the IPL short format.
After having been snapped up by the new team on the block, the Gujarat Titans, Rashid’s batting skills are on the mark in this year’s tournament – skills which have helped his team leap-frog their way up to the top of the points table.
With a reputation of being a wicket-taker formed by playing all these years in IPL, the batters don’t take risks against him. This year however, in IPL 2022, batters have taken a more defensive approach with him – leaving him with fewer wickets than he’d like.
However, he has scalped nine wickets from nine matches with an outstanding economy of 7.11.
Over the years, he has been phenomenal in the IPL taking 102 wickets from 85 matches with an economy of just 6.41 but this year, Rashid has stepped up his game to become a key batter in only a few matches.
Going into the IPL 2022, the responsibility of finishing the innings was going to be in the hands of Rahul Tewatia and Hardik Pandya. David Miller was also in the team but his IPL numbers were not so impressive as he had scored only 124 runs in 2021 while 213 runs in 2019.
This meant the batting not only lacked depth but Hardik started playing in the middle-order for the team.
In came Rashid. In the game against Chennai Super Kings, the team was chasing a target of 170 runs but were reduced to 87/5 at one stage. David Miller went on to rescue the team with his half-century but Rashid played a perfect supporting act by playing a cameo.
His knock was so effective that it turned the game on its head and a tough target was within the team’s reach.
Rashid secured 25 runs from a single over off Chris Jordan, which tilted the game in Gujarat Titans’ favor.
His cameo of 40 runs from 21 balls helped his team win the game by three wickets in the last over but his next appearance with the bat came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which had been on a winning streak.
Against Sunrisers, it was one of the worst days for him with the ball as he leaked 45 runs without taking any wicket and the rival team went on to post a total of 195/6.
Chasing such a huge target was going to be tough for Gujarat Titans which were reduced to 140/5 when Rashid walked in to bat.
But he was a picture of calmness and produced a remarkable finish.
Speaking to the media about his batting skills this week, Rashid said he has been quietly working on it for the past two to three years.
“From the last two-three years, I’ve been working on my batting. I have that self-belief that I should be there and finishing for the team,” Rashid said,
“I have those skills and talent but it was just about the confidence in myself that I could finish. The best thing is I get more opportunity here in this team to bat,” he said.
Facing his former franchise Hyderabad, Rashid showed how devastating his batting could be, slamming an unbeaten 31 off just 11 balls as Gujarat Titans completed an improbable chase of 195 to halt Hyderabad’s winning run.
Rashid walked in with the Titans 140/5 in 16 overs, all five wickets falling to Umran Malik’s pace. There were 56 runs needed from the last four overs, but in Rashid and Rahul Tewatia, Gujarat had two men familiar with conjuring victories out of nothing.
Rashid finished it off with three sixes in four balls, the last two coming off the final two balls when nine were needed for victory.
“The snake shot” is what he calls it, because of the way the wrists uncoil and strike.
Rashid Khan smashes 3 sixes in four balls to clinch dramatic win for Gujarat
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan hit two sixes off the final two balls to pull off a sensational chase for Gujarat Titans after Sunrisers Hyderabad pace sensation Umran Malik took his first IPL five-for on Wednesday.
Needing 196 for victory, Gujarat slipped to 140-5 but Rashid (31) joined Rahul Tewatia (40) to turn the match on its head and the pair hit four sixes between them to score the 22 runs required from the final over and win by five wickets in Mumbai, AFP reported.
Tewatia hit the first six followed by a single and Rashid then smacked three sixes in four balls off South African left-arm quick Marco Jansen.
The left-right batting pair of Tewatia and Rashid put on an unbeaten stand of 59 off 24 deliveries to fire Gujarat, one of the two new teams, to the top of the 10-team IPL table.
