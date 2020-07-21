Featured
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
The men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament was scheduled to have taken place between 18 October and 15 November.
At a meeting on Monday, the board agreed on dates for the next three ICC men’s events so as to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport an opportunity to best recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.
The windows for the Men’s events are:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023
The ICC’s commercial board, the IBC, agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022.
The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year.
“In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled,” read a statement issued by the ICC.
The Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport.
“The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,” he said.
“Our members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket.
“Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play.
“Throughout this process, we have worked closely with our key stakeholders including governments, members, broadcasters, partners, and medical experts to enable us to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and our fans. I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to a safe return to cricket.”
Featured
UAE launches ‘Hope’ mission to Mars on Japanese rocket
The UAE made history this week when it launched its Mars Mission called Hope – the first attempt to go interplanetary by any Arab country.
Mars Hope blasted off from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIA rocket on Sunday night.
About an hour after liftoff, the spacecraft separated from the rocket, which will take an estimated seven months to reach Mars.
“Years of hard work and dedication have paid off in a big way,” Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba said shortly after the launch during a virtual watch party.
“This is a huge accomplishment, but it’s just the beginning.”
“It’s hard to put the words together but honestly, watching that take off, knowing how hard it was, knowing how challenging it was, witnessing that success made me feel immense pride,” Al Otaiba said.
“I think every Emirati on the face of the planet should go around feeling proud of what his country has managed to accomplish today.”
The US$200 million Hope mission, also called the Emirates Mars Mission, was designed to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary.
Space.com reported that mission planners wanted a project that would kickstart the nation’s technology and science sectors as the country looks for an economic model that can sustain it beyond its oil wealth.
In line with this, the UAE targeted a Mars orbiter and stipulated that the mission needed to contribute internationally valuable science data.
Mission scientists consulted Mars scientists from around the world and concluded that a feasible way to accomplish the goal was to design a probe that would gather comprehensive data about the Martian atmosphere.
Scientists hope the spacecraft will give them the data they need to piece together how the weather on Mars changes over the course of a day and of a year at every spot on the globe, and how the planet is losing its atmosphere.
Mars’ atmosphere, according to space.com, has been fragile for eons and is now dominated by carbon dioxide, but it was once much plusher and kept the planet’s water in place, and scientists want to know how that change took place.
In order to answer these questions, Hope is equipped with three different instruments, an imager, and two spectrometers. The first will provide detailed images of the planet’s surface while all three will gather data that lets scientists track what ingredients are located wherein the atmosphere of Mars.
Once Hope has reached Mars, it will spend almost two Earth years orbiting the planet and studying its atmosphere.
Featured
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Global Athlete, an international athlete-led movement, declared that the IOC rule that bans competitors from kneeling in support of anti-racism protests violates human rights.
It comes as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued rule 50 guidelines in January saying it included taking a knee.
According to the rule’s guidelines, the unique nature of the Olympic Games enables athletes from all over the world to come together in peace and harmony.
The rule states, “We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world. This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village, and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious, or ethnic demonstrations.”
Global Athlete said this was “a clear breach of human rights” and demanded a change in the regulation.
This comes amid protests following the death of George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in Minneapolis, USA.
The IOC has said athletes will decide how best to support the core Olympic values “in a dignified way”.
Featured
Afghanistan to resume international flights
The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority has said that the international flights will resume soon keeping health measures strictly in view.
In a statement, the authority said that in order to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the terminal halls in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, and Mazar-e-Sharif international airports have been marked to help passengers keep a distance.
It is noteworthy that with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, flights to/from most countries around the globe, including Afghanistan, have been on hold.
Recently, with a decline in the spread of the virus, some countries have gradually resumed their flights.
Iranian and Afghan medical universities sign MoU to strengthen relations
UAE launches ‘Hope’ mission to Mars on Japanese rocket
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 postponed
Taliban urges US, Afghan gov’t to clarify allegations against 600 controversial prisoners
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
ATN News Live Streaming
25,000 Refugees died in eight years while crossing Meditteranean, says Erdogan
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt
Sola: challenges on remaining 600 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: ‘Destarkhane Meli’ program launched
Morning News Show: Covid-19 impacts on Afghan economy
Tahawol: cabinet not introduced, High Reconciliation Council hasn’t started activity yet
Sola: challenges about prisoner exchange still remain
Trending
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: US officials’ stance regarding Afghan peace and war
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: Ghani approves security plan to secure Kabul
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Marshall rank granted to Dostum
- Latest News3 days ago
A threat at Kabul’s southern gate: a security overview of Logar province
- Latest News3 days ago
Taliban make big changes ahead of expected talks with Kabul
- Latest News5 days ago
Pakistani shelling kills six civilians in Kunar
- Latest News5 days ago
Top ANSA officials arrested on alleged bribery charge
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban attack security outposts in Sar-e-Pul and Paktia, killing Five