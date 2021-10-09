ICC judges ask UN for help identifying who represents Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 9, 2021)

The International Criminal Court on Friday said it cannot rule on a prosecutor’s request to resume a war crimes investigation of Afghanistan until it can decide who represents the country in international bodies.

The judges asked U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the ICC’s governing body for help identifying which group officially rules Afghanistan from an international law standpoint. It asked for a response by November 8, Reuters reported.

Prosecutor Karim Khan had asked the ICC to proceed and said there was no need to decide who runs Afghanistan.

In response, the court wrote on Friday: “The request cannot be legally adjudicated without addressing the question of which entity actually constitutes the state authorities of Afghanistan since 15 August 2021.”

The question of who represents Afghanistan at the United Nations has yet to be settled amid competing claims.