Sport
ICC expecting findings of study into women’s cricket in Afghanistan
The International Cricket Council (ICC) will receive a report back from its working group into the issue of Afghanistan women’s cricket within the next two days.
Women’s cricket in Afghanistan has faced an uncertain future after the Islamic Emirate took over the country in August last year.
An IEA official’s comment that women would be banned from playing cricket led to calls for Afghanistan to be culled from the 2021 T20 Men’s World Cup and sparked debate over whether their Full Membership should be stripped.
Cricket Australia also postponed last November’s historic men’s Test with Afghanistan over the issue.
But Afghanistan has continued playing international cricket and the ICC has preferred to wait until a working group tasked with investigating the situation provided its findings.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the working group, in its only recommendation, has found 33-year-old Afghanistan all-rounder Mirwais Ashraf’s appointment as chairman to be in compliance with the ACB and ICC constitutions. If accepted by the board then Ashraf will become an ICC board director.
Ashraf replaced Azizullah Fazli who was in charge for just two months.
“There needs to be stability within ACB,” a former ACB official who was interviewed by the working group, told ESPNcricinfo. “The chairman is meant to be in the role for three years. There needs to be clear directions (by the ICC) to the government that the constitution and procedures need to be met.
“I told them (working group) that Afghanistan cricket shouldn’t be sabotaged because of the Taliban’s takeover of the country.”
Development and pathway structures for women’s cricket are part of strict criteria for Full Membership. When Afghanistan received it in 2017, an exemption was invoked on the provison that they take active measures to develop women’s cricket. Before the IEA’s takeover, the ACB had announced central contracts for a pool of women cricketers though they were still some way off fielding a team.
Former ACB Chairman Azizullah Fazli, however, said in October last year that there was officially no ban on women’s sport, especially women’s cricket.
“They (IEA) have no problem with women taking part in sport. We’ve not been asked to stop women from playing cricket. We’ve had a women’s team for 18 years, although it wasn’t a major team, we’re not on that level yet,” Fazli had said.
“There is no way to know if women’s cricket is developing there right now,” an official familiar with the situation said. “The ACB is saying that women are still allowed to play. Indication is that the ACB is trying. Every country has an obligation to develop women’s cricket.”
“Women’s cricket was moving in the right direction prior to the situation changing,” McCollum told ESPNcricinfo. “The priority is to make sure their players are still available and can play. It’s a difficult situation. Afghanistan is complex.”
Ross McCollum, a member of the working group, told ESPNcricinfo that women’s cricket had been “moving in the right direction prior to the situation changing.”
“The priority is to make sure their players are still available and can play. It’s a difficult situation. Afghanistan is complex,” McCollum said.
Sport
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Pakistan’s former captain and batting coach Younis Khan and right-arm fast bowler Umar Gul have been named as the batting and bowling consultants respectively of Afghanistan’s cricket team for the upcoming tour of the United Arab Emirates.
Younis Khan finished his international career having a test average of over 50 (52.05), scoring over 10 thousands runs, with 34 hundreds (a triple hundred & 6 double hundreds) and 33 fifties to his name in 118 test matches he has played for his country, Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Saturday.
Khan has also represented Pakistan in 265 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from Feb 2000 to Nov 2015, where he scored 7249 runs at 31.24 with 7 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name. As a captain, he has enjoyed the success of taking Pakistan to the T20 World Cup glory in 2009.
Umar Gul meanwhile has played 237 international matches for Pakistan in which he has 427 scalps to his name and is considered as one of the most successful fast bowlers in the history of Pakistan cricket, especially in T20Is.
After announcing retirement from all forms of the game in 2020, Gul took to the coaching roles in different levels, He has been the bowling coach for the Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL), and has also accompanied the coaching staff in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and the Galle Gladiators team in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
“The UAE camp is a great opportunity for the players to get adequate training in the relevant departments of the game and get fully prepared for the future competitions,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said. “Younis Khan and Umar Gul have rich experience of international cricket and I am sure they will help our boys overcome the concerns they have got in the batting and bowling departments”.
ACB recently named former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe as the new head coach of Afghanistan cricket team.
Sport
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
The World Cup draw revealed on Friday (April 1) that United States will face England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E, Reuters reported.
Holders France will meet Denmark and Tunisia in Group D while the tournament will kick off on Nov. 21 with hosts Qatar playing Ecuador.
For the U.S., the draw pits them against their former colonial rulers England and the Iranians, a country they have had long-running political disputes with.
The U.S. faced Iran at the 1998 World Cup in France, losing 2-1 to the Gulf nation, read the report.
Group G was one of the toughest, pitting five-times World Cup winners Brazil against Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.
According to Reuters the draw came after a 45 minute musical and video show as FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised the event would “simply be the best tournament ever”.
The decision in 2010 to hand the hosting rights to Qatar was heavily criticised and there has been intense scrutiny of the human rights situation in the country.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the guests who included national team coaches, World Cup-winning players and football officials all waiting to discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.
The tournament will run from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18 — the first time soccer’s top prize has been competed for in the Middle East and there was a distinct Arabian feeling to the show, Reuters reported.
Sport
Graham Thorpe named as new head coach of Afghanistan’s cricket team
Former English middle-order batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s national men’s cricket team.
According to the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB), Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, will step into the role of head coach ahead of Afghanistan’s upcoming matches.
After retiring as a cricket player, Thorpe took to coaching roles at different levels, the biggest of them being the batting coach for the English National team from April 2011 to September 2019.
He worked with England players across international formats, completed six England Lions tours and 12 England senior men’s tours. He has also worked as a lead batting coach.
Afghanistan summons Iranian officials over ‘ill-treatment of refugees’
ICC expecting findings of study into women’s cricket in Afghanistan
Tahawol: EU’s stance on IEA policy discussed
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
Pakistan’s Khan vows to fight on after court rules against him
Mazar Municipality prepares for Nowruz festival
Kandahar exports over 113,000 tons of dried fruits, herbs in one year: Officials
ADB suspends TAPI project until IEA gains international recognition
Kabul residents complain of rising food and oil prices
Man smuggling $600k from Afghanistan to Iran arrested at border
Tahawol: EU’s stance on IEA policy discussed
Saar: Ukraine’s war effects on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Plans to reduce unemployment discussed
Tahawol: Imran Khan-led Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Imran Khan’s removal as Pakistan PM discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes after bodies found bound, shot
-
Latest News5 days ago
WHO raises concern over increase in measles among Afghan children
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan needs to be more decentralized: Khalilzad
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN ‘saddened’ by death of five children from explosive remnant of war
-
Business4 days ago
IEA bans telecommunication companies from distributing unregistered SIM cards
-
World4 days ago
Pakistani president dissolves national assembly at PM’s request
-
Latest News4 days ago
China accepts Afghan diplomats appointed by IEA