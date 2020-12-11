Sport
ICC chairman welcomes Afghan female cricket team formation
International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barkley, met with Afghanistan’s cricket board (ACB) chairman and discussed the Afghan cricket situation, ACB said in a statement on Friday.
During the meeting, Barkley welcomed the formation of the Afghan female national cricket team.
Meanwhile, at the meeting ACB chairman Yusefzai called on the ICC chairman to provide equal financial assistance to Afghanistan as to other permanent members.
The ICC chairman also welcomed the recent efforts for transparency in the ACB and the progress.
Barkley added that the ICC is committed to any kind of cooperation with ACB.
The Afghan women’s cricket team, which was officially relaunched last month, is scheduled to have their first overseas training camp later this month, likely in a Gulf country.
The aim of this is to prepare them for their first international match early next year, Reuters reported.
This comes after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) recently reformed the women’s squad, and awarded contracts to 25 players following trials at the Kabul Stadium.
While Afghanistan’s men’s cricket team has enjoyed a series of successes over the past few years, the national women’s team was quietly disbanded just a few years after it was formed in 2010, amid fears over safety.
Afghan women's cricket team set to start training this month
The women's team, which is set to soon start training under an international coach, still face plenty of hurdles in a country where many men are deeply uncomfortable with the idea of their sisters and daughters competing in public, Reuters reported.
Even within the ACB, not everyone thinks a women's team is a good idea, players and officials told the Reuters.
Security is a major concern, with foreign forces due to leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, Reuters stated.
The Taliban, which banned girls from being educated when they ruled Afghanistan, now control wide areas of the country and there has been an uptick in attacks on prominent women.
No direct threats against the cricketers have been made, but officials at the ACB said recent attacks including a deadly assault last month on the Kabul University campus had raised fears.
Even within the ACB, not everyone thinks a women’s team is a good idea, players and officials told the Reuters.
Chairman Farhan Yusefzai told Reuters he was aware of opposition on the board to setting up a women's team, but insisted he would not be deterred.
"Many Muslim countries have their national women's teams," he said, citing Pakistan, Kuwait and Oman.
"Here in Afghanistan, we have the national football team, volleyball teams, swimming team, so why not cricket," he said, crediting the women players with "overwhelming" talent and enthusiasm for the game.
Announcing the formation of the squad last month, the ACB stressed it was “adhering to the traditional Afghan and Islamic values” and would hold its first training camp in an Islamic country.
Chairman Farhan Yusefzai told Reuters he was aware of opposition on the board to setting up a women’s team, but insisted he would not be deterred.
“Many Muslim countries have their national women’s teams,” he said, citing Pakistan, Kuwait and Oman.
“Here in Afghanistan, we have the national football team, volleyball teams, swimming team, so why not cricket,” he said, crediting the women players with “overwhelming” talent and enthusiasm for the game.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman tests positive for Covid-19
Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been tested positive for Covid-19.
Rahman is set to play for the Australian cricket team Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).
In a statement released on Friday, the Brisbane Heat said that Rahman was tested positive during hotel quarantine in Queensland.
“The Afghanistan player traveled from his home of Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Rahman will remain in the care of the Queensland Health Department “until he is cleared to link with the Heat for BBL|10.”
Meanwhile, Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson stated that the welfare of Mujeeb was of the highest concern for the organization and the Brisbane Heat.
“We will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the competition and well-being of the player are suitably addressed. He is a young man far from home and we will ensure he is looked after,’’ he pointed out.
Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s Head of Big Bash Leagues, stated: “The health and safety of our players, staff and the wider community is our top priority this season. Both Mujeeb and the Brisbane Heat have our full support and we will ensure all Queensland Government protocols continue to be followed as he recovers.”
Afghan MMA fighter stabbed to death in Kabul
Nader Mohmand, an Afghan MMA fighter, was stabbed to death by unknown men on Thursday.
He was killed at his home at around 3:30 pm Thursday in the Shah Shahid area in PD^8 of Kabul city, his father confirmed.
Mohammad Ajan Mohmand has urged the police to probe the incident thoroughly.
Mohmand’s neighbors arrived at his flat after a struggle ensued, but they found his body covered in blood.
The motives behind the attack are yet to be determined.
The Interior Ministry, however, stated the murder could be a revenge attack, but police are investigating the incident.
Mohmand on Friday laid to rest at a graveyard in Kabul.
