ICC Board appoints Afghanistan working group to review status of cricket

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2021)

The International Cricket Council Board has appointed a Working Group to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the ICC stated Wednesday.

The group comprises Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja who will report back to the ICC Board over the coming months.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our members in their efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.

“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most.

“We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he said.

In response to the ICC’s decision, the ACB said: “We are working to provide full assistance and assurance to the ICC Board and its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB.”

ACB officials also thanked the ICC for its support in the development of cricket in Afghanistan.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “Cricket is a source of aspirations, elations and hope of 35 million Afghans. We are committed to maintaining effective relationships with our new government, the ICC and other cricketing nations.”