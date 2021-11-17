Sport
ICC Board appoints Afghanistan working group to review status of cricket
The International Cricket Council Board has appointed a Working Group to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the ICC stated Wednesday.
The group comprises Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja who will report back to the ICC Board over the coming months.
ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our members in their efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.
“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most.
“We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he said.
In response to the ICC’s decision, the ACB said: “We are working to provide full assistance and assurance to the ICC Board and its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB.”
ACB officials also thanked the ICC for its support in the development of cricket in Afghanistan.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “Cricket is a source of aspirations, elations and hope of 35 million Afghans. We are committed to maintaining effective relationships with our new government, the ICC and other cricketing nations.”
Afghanistan set on beating Indonesia in football friendly
The Afghan national team is set to play Indonesia on Tuesday in a friendly at the Global Sport Arena in Antalya, Turkey.
Both teams have been taking part in training camps in Turkey ahead of Tuesday’s match and say they are well prepared for the match.
National team player Hassan Amin recently returned to the squad after recovering from injuries.
Speaking to Ariana News, Amin said he is back on form and is looking forward to playing Indonesia.
“Don’t miss our match against Indonesia, the victory is ours,” Hassan told Ariana News.
Players also said the training center facilities in Turkey have been very good, and the weather conditions are excellent.
Indonesian players meanwhile told their national press that they were looking forward to Tuesday’s match against Afghanistan but they expected it to be a tough game, stating Afghanistan had a strong team.
“We know they are a very good team, it will be a tough game. The preparation, we have practiced a lot. We’ve also gone through the team analysis section, we know what to expect. It’s all about how we play against them and it depends on us. If we play well, we will win the game,” said Indonesia’s Elkan Bagott.
The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 6pm and for viewers who don’t have access to TV, the match can be streamed live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.
Jordan demands investigation into Iran football player’s gender
Jordan has called on the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to launch an investigation to determine the gender of a goalkeeper on the Iranian women’s football team, France24 reported.
Iran beat Jordan 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw on September 25 to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in its history.
The president of the Jordan Football Association, Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, tweeted on Sunday a letter “requesting a gender verification check” on the Iranian player in question, suggesting that the keeper was a man posing as a woman.
Hussein described it as “a very serious issue if true”, France24 reported
But Iran team’s selector, Maryam Irandoost, dismissed the allegation.
“The medical staff have carefully examined each player on the national team in terms of hormones to avoid any problems in this regard, and so I tell all fans not to worry,” Irandoost told sports news site Varzesh3 on Sunday.
“We will provide any documentation that the Asian Confederation of Football wishes without wasting time.”
Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei blocked two goal attempts by the Jordanian team, resulting in Iran’s qualification.
The Jordan Football Association’s letter alleged that the Iranian women’s team “has a history with gender and doping issues”, and called for “due process” to be followed, France24 reported.
The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup is set to kick off in India in January.
Australia win ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Australia won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday after Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit half-centuries to chase down 173 with ease at the Dubai International Stadium.
Marsh and Warner’s brilliant knocks came after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had responded to losing the toss with a classy innings of his own, with his 85 off 45 helping the Black Caps to 172/4.
But Australia started the chase well and rarely took their foot off the gas as they raced to the World Cup title with eight wickets and seven balls to spare, sparking jubilant celebrations in the UAE.
