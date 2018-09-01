Breaking News

ICC Afghanistan Expresses Deep Concern over Investment Situation in Country

The International Chamber of Commerce Afghanistan has voiced concern over the bad situation of investment in the country.

The deputy of ICC Afghanistan, Zabiullah Zeyarmall noted that foreign investments have been reduced since the formation of the National Unity Government (NUG).

“Unfortunately, the investment level has dropped to zero after the year 2014 and most of the investors bankrupted,” Zeyarmall said.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the investment had a sharp increase after the formation of National Unity Government.

“Better steps have been taken in investment sector compared to the past years,” Ajmal Hamid Abdul Rahim Zai, deputy of commerce ministry added.

However, the economic analysts are said to believe that most of the government’s performances are symbolic in investment sector and they have never support investment and fulfilled their commitments.

