IC Expected to Announce Continued Support from Afghanistan in Geneva: UN

The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto says the International Community (IC) is expected to announce continued support from Afghanistan in Geneva conference.

“In Geneva conference, it is expected that the international community will provide continued strong support to Afghanistan in political and development fields and this is a response to the efforts that the Afghan government and the Afghan people are making in the field of reforms, elections and development,” Yamamoto said.

The Geneva conference is scheduled to be held in November of the current year in Swiss.

In the meantime, the acting finance minister, Muhammad Hamayoun Qayoumi declared that the Afghanistan’s international partners have committed to cooperate in peace and development of the country in the Coordination and Monitoring Board Conference.

“Our international partners have committed to cooperate for the national framework of Afghanistan peace and development,” Qayoumi added.

This comes as one of the important issues that will be discussed in Geneva conference will be the Afghanistan’s election.