I Won’t Take Responsibility Of A Faulty Peace Agreement: Ghani

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani says he will not take the responsibility of a faulty peace agreement for war-torn Afghanistan.

Speaking at a gathering of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, President Ghani expressed his satisfaction for changes in Pakistan’s policy toward Afghanistan.

Ghani said he arranged his travel to Pakistan based on the will of the people of Afghanistan which was expressed at the Grand Consultative Loya Jirga in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Taliban peace negotiators launched their seventh round of direct negotiation in Qatar today.

Mawlawai Qalamuddin, a former Taliban official says that the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan is the key for peace in the country.

At the same time, Salahuddin Rabbani the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan has traveled to Germany where he met with his German counterpart.

Rabbani said that he believes Germany will play a positive role in the launch of an intra-Afghan dialogue and Afghans will soon witness a permanent and inclusive political solution to the Afghan conflict.

On the other hand, President Ghani on Saturday appointed Salaam Rahimi, his chief of staff, as the state minister on peace affairs.

Regarding the appointment of Mr. Rahimi, Waheed Muzhda, a pro-Taliban political analyst said that those who were not involved in a war with the Taliban in the past will not be effective for peace.

“Taliban have always told that they will only negotiate with those who have fought with them,” Muzhda added.