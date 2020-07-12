Latest News
I will get married once Afghanistan win cricket World Cup: Rashid Khan
The Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan Arman, 21, said that he will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket world cup.
The vice-captain of the Afghan national cricket team recently in an interview with Azadi Radio revealed his marriage plans.
He told Azadi radio: “I will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the Cricket World Cup.”
This comes as Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings with 749 points.
Rashid Khan, who made his international debut in 2015, has been one of the best performers from Afghanistan.
Rashid Khan was born in Nangarhar province in 1998 in a family where he had ten siblings. His family fled to Pakistan due to war in Afghanistan and later returned to the country after a few years and resumed their normal life.
In January 2018, Rashid was named as the associate cricketer of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Afghan judiciary yet to assess dozens of large-scale corruption cases: Watchdog
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan says many alleged corruption cases of former ministers, ambassadors, members of the Parliament, and some other government officials yet to be prosecuted.
The Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center was established four years ago; its mission is to deal with large cases of corruption. Now, however, the performance of this institution is criticized.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan says the Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center did not open and prosecute large-scale corruption cases involving ministers, mayors, ambassadors, and members of the National Assembly. According to the agency, dozens of cases have remained intact and pressures have led to them not being investigated.
“There are low-level and high-level cases of ambassadors, ministers, deputies, mayors, and generals, whose cases have been reported to the judiciary, including the Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center and no legal action has been taken against them,” said Nasir Timori, an analyst at Integrity Watch of Afghanistan.
On the other hand, it is criticized that from time to time events related to public corruption occur, especially in revenue-generating institutions and the process of revenue collection; But the perpetrators of corruption in these structures are not punished, and even the payment of money has caused the defendants in large cases not to go through the judicial process or to be imprisoned.
Mohammad Ali Akhlaqi, a member of the House of Representatives, said: “This center should have fought against major corruption, but like other institutions, it has not made much progress.”
Ghulam Farooq Majrouh, a member of the House of Representatives, said: “This institution did not do what people expected, there are still influential people and have limited the authorities of the center.”
It has been a long time since the court of the Anti-Corruption Judiciary Center has been held. The Supreme Court has not commented on this, But the Attorney General says all corruption cases have been handled by the prosecutor’s office.
Jamshid Rasouli, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office, said: “The cases that have been brought to this institution on charges of corruption have been carefully handled and hundreds of people have been punished.”
Earlier, allegations of widespread corruption were reported in Afghan customs, particularly at Islam Qala Customs in Herat, but so far the government has not commented on the outcome of the investigation into allegations of corruption and the prosecution of its perpetrators.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 85 new cases, total 34,451
Afghanistan has recorded 85 new Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in daily cases in the last two months.
In a daily COVID-19 update released on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health said the cases were reported in Kabul (14), Herat (18), Kandahar (5), Bamyan (20), Nangarhar (4), Takhar (10), Kunduz (3), Badakhshan (8), Wardak (1), Laghman (1), and Kunar (1).
It brings the total infections to 34,451 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 16 Coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 1010 in the country.
According to the updates, the death cases were registered in Kabul (12), Herat (2), and Kandahar (2).
The Health Ministry further said that 81 patients have recovered and fully discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours.
So far, 21,216 people have recovered from the virus in Afghanistan since the first COVID-19 case was detected in Herat about four months ago.
There are 12,684,409 cases tested positive worldwide, with 564,506 deaths and 6,981,170 recoveries.
Roadside mine blast kills six civilians – Ghazni
At least six civilians were killed and eight more wounded in mine blast in central Ghazni province, a local official confirmed.
Wahidullah Jumazada a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident happened after a vehicle carrying civilians hit a roadside mine in the Jaghato district of the province.
The incident has taken palace in Dare Qyaq area – people call it valley of death where Taliban militants have a huge presence – of Jaghato district on Saturday afternoon.
Jumazada said that the Taliban had planted the mine in which “six civilians including women and children were martyred and eight others wounded.”
He added that all wounded individuals were taken to the hospitals.
The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.
The Taliban fighters reportedly frequently target civilians and government employees Dare Qyaq of Ghazni to show their presence in the Jaghato district.
