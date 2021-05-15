Latest News
I know I am only one bullet away from death: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in an interview this week that the narrative being portrayed by the media of “gloom and doom” must stop and instead a more positive spin needs to be put on the country’s future.
In an interview with Der Spiegel, Ghani said: “The more the media talks about these doom-and-gloom scenarios, the more it encourages people to leave. Instead, please describe the opportunities that are available here, even in the most difficult of times, including war.”
He said however that under the current circumstances “the probability of a civil war is there,” but added that it “doesn’t have to come to that.”
“You know, when the combat mission officially ended in 2014 and was modified as a training mission, everybody already saw the demise of the republic coming. But we made it work. Please take into consideration that all of this is also a question of narrative: The more the scenario of destabilization is spread, the more we are confronted with violence here.”
He told Der Spiegel that US President Joe Biden’s administration has made a strategic decision to withdraw its military presence and that he respects this.
“Any expression of anger, resentment or disappointment would not be productive. I myself have never opposed a US withdrawal – nor do I waste my time on regrets. The question now is where our common interests lie in the future and how we will reshape our partnership with the US.”
Ghani also stated the Afghan security forces are well prepared to defend their country after foreign troops leave. “If I did anything, it was to prepare our forces for this situation.”
Ghani confirmed that Afghanistan’s leaders are currently trying to form a state council across all party lines. This is to not only organize the peace process, but also organize resistance against the Taliban.
“The council is actually forming right now. It is emerging, and I am pushing for it with all my might.
“A peace process is a fundamental scenario. Once the Taliban realize that they cannot overthrow the government, they will need to come to peace as the dominant scenario,” he said, adding that “the question of peace or hostility is now in Pakistani hands.”
Ghani explained that “Pakistan operates an organized system of support.
“The Taliban receive logistics there, their finances are there and recruitment is there. The names of the various decision-making bodies of the Taliban are Quetta Shura, Miramshah Shura and Peshawar Shura – named after the Pakistani cities where they are located. There is a deep relationship with the state.”
But he noted that Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa assured him on Monday, during his visit to Kabul, that the restoration of a Taliban regime “is not in anybody’s interest in the region, especially Pakistan.”
“However, he said, some of the lower levels in the army still hold the opposite opinion in certain cases. It is primarily a question of political will,” Ghani stated.
He said however that Western diplomacy “should stop coddling” the Taliban.
“The Taliban are criminals. They kill innocent people – as they did just a few days ago, in an attack on a girls’ school in Kabul, in Dasht-e-Barchi, which cost the lives of 85 people. Do not validate these criminals as a shadow government!”
“The Taliban made the environment for these crimes possible – they did not cut their ties with al-Qaeda as they claim to have done. They bear responsibility for this,” he said.
On the issue of the release of a further 7,000 prisoners, Ghani said he would do so “only if it leads to a comprehensive peace agreement.”
In conclusion, Ghani said: “I know I am only one bullet away from death.”
“There have been many attempts on my life. But Afghanistan is not South Vietnam, and I did not come here in a coup. I was elected by the people. I’ve never had an American bodyguard or an American tank protecting me. Before I became president, I lived abroad for 28 years, and had a successful career. But I was not happy. No power in the world could persuade me to now get on a plane and leave this country. It is a country I love, and I will die defending.”
Latest News
Afghan Republic and Taliban negotiators meet in Doha
Afghan Republic peace talks team members and Taliban representatives met in Doha in Qatar on Friday and discussed the need to speed up negotiations.
The talks, which started in September, have largely stalled while a US-proposed peace meeting scheduled for Turkey was also put on hold after the Taliban refused to attend.
In this time however, violence across Afghanistan has intensified.
“The two sides discussed the on-going situation of the country and emphasised speeding up the peace talks in Doha,” the Afghan negotiating team tweeted of Friday’s meeting.
Mohammad Naeem, a Taliban spokesperson, echoed those remarks, saying the talks would continue after the Eid holidays and that the two sides discussed expediting negotiations.
This step also comes as the US is on track to withdraw all its troops by September 11, as President Joe Biden announced earlier this year.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM) last week, 104 military cargo loads of equipment have already been flown home.
Making progress in the intra-Afghan talks has been a top priority for the US as it begins pulling troops out and on Thursday, Washington’s special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said in his Eid message that both sides should commit to come together “in brotherhood, so that all energy and all talents of the nation can be focused without fear, on the building of a better society”.
He also called on Afghan and Taliban leaders to embrace peace. “In the spirit of Eid, this should include a firm commitment and a public promise to refrain from any acts of vengeance related to the divisions of the past.”
“While overcoming decades of mistrust and anger between warring parties is not easy, to make peace now is the only ethical and the only practical way forward.
“Unrelenting violence has convulsed Afghanistan for over two generations. Citizens live in fear, anxious of when and what the next attack will bring,” he said. .
COVID-19
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
The World Health Organization urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme that shares them with poorer nations.
The WHO is hoping more countries will follow France and Sweden in donating shots to COVAX after inoculating their priority populations to help address a gulf in vaccination rates.
Canada and the United States are among countries that have authorised vaccines for use in adolescents in recent weeks. However, a WHO official said talks with Washington on sharing doses were under way.
“I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to #COVAX,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual meeting in Geneva.
COVAX, which has delivered around 60 million doses so far, has struggled to meet supply targets partly because of Indian export restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its growing epidemic.
So far, around 1.26 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered globally.
Tedros also said the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India a huge concern.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm over the rapid spread of the coronavirus through India’s vast countryside on Friday, as the country’s official tally of infections crossed 24 million and over 4,000 people died for the third straight day.
More than 160.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and nearly 3.5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WHO officials urged caution in lifting measures that contain transmission, such as mask wearing, and warned that more variants were bound to be detected.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks outdoors and could avoid wearing them indoors in most places.
“Very few countries are at the point where they can drop these measures,” said Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.
Latest News
Colonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom: Bloomberg News
Colonial Pipeline paid nearly $5 million to Eastern European hackers on Friday after a crippling cyberattack that shut the largest fuel pipeline network in the United States, Bloomberg News reported, citing two people familiar with the transaction.
The company paid the ransom in untraceable cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, according to the report.
Colonial Pipeline declined to comment.
Whether targets of such attacks should pay to regain control of their systems is a matter of fierce debate. Critics contend that paying ransom encourages attacks.
U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday ransom should not be paid by companies that are the victims of cyber attacks.
The hackers provided Colonial Pipeline with a decrypting tool to restore its disabled computer network after they received the payment, but the company used its own backups to help restore the system since the tool was slow, Bloomberg News reported.
After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline, which carries 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels on Thursday.
The shutdown caused gasoline shortages and emergency declarations from Virginia to Florida, led two refineries to curb production and had airlines reshuffling some refueling operations.
The FBI earlier this week accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide for the ransomware attack. The group has not directly taken credit, but on Wednesday it claimed to have breached systems at three other companies.
A terse news release posted to DarkSide’s website did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading “About the latest news,” it noted that “our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society”.
The White House declined to weigh in on Monday whether companies that are hacked such as Colonial Pipeline should pay ransom to their attackers, but a national security official said it may offer some advice in the future.
I know I am only one bullet away from death: Ghani
Afghan Republic and Taliban negotiators meet in Doha
Tahawol: Efforts underway for holding Istanbul peace summit
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
WHO urges rich countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
Tahawol: Efforts underway for holding Istanbul peace summit
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Second day of Afghan ceasefire discussed
Sola: the three-day Eid ceasefire across Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
Trending
-
World5 days ago
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
-
Latest News4 days ago
US destroys unwanted gear and sells it as scrap
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amnesty International say ‘brutal crimes’ highlight govt failures
-
Latest News5 days ago
Death toll from Kabul school bombing rises to 85
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s Bajwa meets with Ghani in Kabul: Sources tell Reuters
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad calls for peace talks; warns against military solution
-
World4 days ago
Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day
-
World3 days ago
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates