Hussain Bakhsh Safari arrives at Kabul after defeating his Russian Rival

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2019)

Hussain Bakhsh Safari, an Afghan free fighter, and the Asian Jujitsu champion was warmly welcomed on Tuesday morning after arriving at Hamed Karzai International Airport.

On Sunday night, he fought his Russian rival “Petr Berg” in Adrenaline Stadium of Moscow. After three rounds, he won the match.

Safari was cherished by some of the sports officials and Afghan residents who came from different provinces. After arriving at Kabul, he warmly appreciated all of the Afghans saying that “this was not my victory, this was Afghans’ victory, and I am very happy about it.”

He added that he is going to have other matches as well.