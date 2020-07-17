Husband arrested for stabbing his wife to death – Takhar

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2020)

Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar says 4,400 Taliban prisoners have been released to the date, but the remaining 600 Taliban inmates demanded by the group “will not be released.”

In his latest remarks, Atmar said that the Afghan government has asked the Taliban to provide a new list instead of the controversial 600 prisoners.

He added that another 600 prisoners will be released after the list is handed over to the government, noting that the Taliban must show goodwill for talks between Afghans.

“The Afghan government has released 4,400 Taliban prisoners to start intra-Afghan talks, but 600 of them will not be released because no law allows them to be released,” said Mohammad Hanif Atmar, acting foreign minister.

The Acting Foreign Minister says that all countries in the region and the world call for Intra-Afghan talks to be held immediately and since Taliban prisoners have been released, there is no excuse for delaying the start of talks.

Mohammad Hanif Atmar added: “Countries in the region and the world believe that the rate of war has risen for the people of Afghanistan and the world, and now they have reached a consensus that peace can be equally beneficial to all.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry announced Germany’s readiness to host intra-Afghan talks.

“In a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart, the German Foreign Minister assured his country of its readiness to host talks between Afghans on the condition that the parties reach an agreement,” said Gran Hiwad, a spokesman for MFA.

The Taliban, on the other hand, say that the first round of talks will be held in Doha and that they will have no problem participating in the next round in any country.

The Acting Foreign Minister said that the government is working to obtain the consent of the Taliban in cooperation with other countries and to reach a consensus that can ensure negotiations and the support of the region and the world.