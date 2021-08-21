World
Hurricane Henri barrels toward US East Coast
The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday for the arrival of Hurricane Henri as it threatened to bring fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause dangerous storm surge and flooding across the region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
As of Saturday morning, the storm was gathering strength packing 120 kph winds, Reuters reported.
On its current track, Henri was expected to make landfall in Long Island, New York or southern New England on Sunday, the center said in an advisory.
Parts of Long Island, New York, and New Haven, Connecticut, were under hurricane and storm surge warnings on Saturday. Other parts of New England, such as Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, were under surge and tropical storm watches and warnings.
“This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions,” the NHC said.
