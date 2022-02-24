World
Hundreds of Ukrainian troops reportedly killed in Russian invasion
Hundreds of Ukrainian troops have reportedly been killed after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion early Thursday.
However, the Ukrainian military has claimed to be fighting back by shooting down planes in the east of the country.
The Ukrainian military claimed they downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.
“According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down,” a senior military official told AFP.
Airports in the country have meanwhile been temporarily shut down in a bid to prevent potential Russian aircraft landings, while Russia has also closed its own airspace around the border from civilian access for the next four months.
All airspace over Ukraine has also been closed to passenger and cargo flights.
Russia’s defense ministry, however, has denied reports that any of its aircraft have been shot down.
Sky News correspondent Stuart Ramsay said it is ‘possible but unlikely’ that Russian planes have been shot down.
The US embassy in Kyiv meanwhile issued a security alert on Thursday for Americans in Ukraine to take shelter.
“US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take necessary action,” the alert read.
India’s embassy in Kyiv has also advised its nationals in Ukraine to refrain from traveling to the capital.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday tweeted: “I continue negotiations with the leaders. Received support from the Emir of Qatar.”
Earlier he said he had tried to reach Putin but “was met with silence”.
Loud explosions were heard across numerous cities through Thursday morning, including in Kyiv. Citing an “advisor to the Ukrainian interior ministry,” CNN reported that the explosions were from Russian missile strikes.
After an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday night, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with Putin to stop his troops from attacking.
“I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart. President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.
“Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died,” he said.
Despite global condemnation of the invasion, Putin continued Thursday with his offensive sending Ukrainians into panic mode.
Visuals from Kyiv showed people standing in long queues outside medical stores and other shops as they tried to stock up on supplies. Visuals of a massive traffic jam, where cars stood motionless, in the center of Kyiv, were also broadcast around the world as terrified residents tried to flee west.
By late morning Kabul time, air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv and emergency TV broadcasts were being aired. Photographs of terrified residents were also distributed on social media showing hundreds taking shelter in the city’s underground metro stations.
Pakistan’s PM to continue Moscow visit as scheduled: Minister
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his two-day visit to Moscow and will return to Pakistan later Thursday, Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.
A photo shared on Twitter showed Khan in Moscow earlier in the day.
Imran Khan’s visit was planned more than a month ago and was expected to focus on Pakistan’s energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.
According to Pakistani media reports, Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, but the foreign ministry has not spoken of any such meeting.
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on citizens to fight, promises weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West, Reuters reported.
Zelenskiy urged Russians to come out and protest against the war.
We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine: Biden
US President Joe Biden said Thursday in a series of tweets that Washington will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine.
“We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Biden tweeted.
Biden said in his tweet that Ukraine’s Volodymyr President Zelensky reached out to him to discuss the situation.
“I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council,” Biden tweeted.
Biden said that Zelensky asked him to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Vladimir Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine.
“Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia,” Biden tweeted.
His comments come after Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what appeared to be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.
Shortly after Putin spoke in a special televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Reuters reported. Gunfire rattled near the capital’s main airport, the Interfax news agency said.
Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and demanded Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.
“All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine,” Putin said.
