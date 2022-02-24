Hundreds of Ukrainian troops reportedly killed in Russian invasion

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2022)

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops have reportedly been killed after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion early Thursday.

However, the Ukrainian military has claimed to be fighting back by shooting down planes in the east of the country.

The Ukrainian military claimed they downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

“According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down,” a senior military official told AFP.

Airports in the country have meanwhile been temporarily shut down in a bid to prevent potential Russian aircraft landings, while Russia has also closed its own airspace around the border from civilian access for the next four months.

All airspace over Ukraine has also been closed to passenger and cargo flights.

Russia’s defense ministry, however, has denied reports that any of its aircraft have been shot down.

Sky News correspondent Stuart Ramsay said it is ‘possible but unlikely’ that Russian planes have been shot down.

The US embassy in Kyiv meanwhile issued a security alert on Thursday for Americans in Ukraine to take shelter.

“US citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place and take necessary action,” the alert read.

India’s embassy in Kyiv has also advised its nationals in Ukraine to refrain from traveling to the capital.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday tweeted: “I continue negotiations with the leaders. Received support from the Emir of Qatar.”

Earlier he said he had tried to reach Putin but “was met with silence”.

Loud explosions were heard across numerous cities through Thursday morning, including in Kyiv. Citing an “advisor to the Ukrainian interior ministry,” CNN reported that the explosions were from Russian missile strikes.

After an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday night, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with Putin to stop his troops from attacking.

“I have only one thing to say, from the bottom of my heart. President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.

“Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died,” he said.

Despite global condemnation of the invasion, Putin continued Thursday with his offensive sending Ukrainians into panic mode.

Visuals from Kyiv showed people standing in long queues outside medical stores and other shops as they tried to stock up on supplies. Visuals of a massive traffic jam, where cars stood motionless, in the center of Kyiv, were also broadcast around the world as terrified residents tried to flee west.

By late morning Kabul time, air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv and emergency TV broadcasts were being aired. Photographs of terrified residents were also distributed on social media showing hundreds taking shelter in the city’s underground metro stations.