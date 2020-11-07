Hundreds of Taliban fighters, including key commanders killed: MoD

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2020)

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) said that 10 Taliban fighters including, a key member of the group have been killed and the group’s shadow governor for Helmand province was wounded during airstrikes in Nad Ali district.

According to the MoD the Taliban intelligence chief for Nad Ali is among the 10 people killed in the airstrikes.

Taliban did not comment about the airstrikes so far.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces said that they have cleared Arghandab district from Taliban presence during special operations.

More than 500 Taliban have been killed and dozens others were wounded in the operation, said the Afghan Chief of Army Staff Gen. Yasin Zia who is currently visiting the province.

According to the MoD the Arghandab district is now fully under control of the Afghan forces.

Forces are now demining areas in the district, MoD said.

The MoD said that they have launched the operation in response to the Taliban attack on Afghan forces’ check-posts in Maiwand, Zharay, and Panjwayee districts and 10 vehicles of the Taliban have been destroyed in the operation.

The local residents in Arghandab said that they want to return to their homes.

Local officials said that displaced people can return home.

Meanwhile, Gen. Abdul Saboor Qani, deputy interior minister, said that Taliban has intensified fighting to use as leverage in the peace talks, but Afghan

forces neutralized their plans.

According to Qani, after the Arghandab district, they will launch operations to retake some areas in Panjwayee and Zharay districts of Kandahar.

On the other hand, Gen. Tadin Khan, Kandahar police chief, said that some figures in government, especially in Kandahar seek to defame him and some areas surrendered to the Taliban without any resistance.

According to Tadin Khan there is some evidence that shows foreign fighters participated in the Arghandab war.

Ahmad Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for Kandahar governor, however, said that more than 400 Taliban have been killed in the operations and Taliban have been defeated.

Afghan officials have not commented about the Afghan forces’ casualties in the operations so far.

Taliban had also not yet commented about MoD’s claims.