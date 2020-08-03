Featured
Hundreds of prisoners rounded up as Jalalabad prison attack continues
Almost eighteen hours into the Jalalabad prison attack, Afghan security forces are still trying to bring the situation under control and round up escaped prisoners.
Officials have said that hundreds of prisoners who escaped during the attack have since been caught.
Some prisoners who have been arrested told Ariana News that six attackers entered the prison and ordered them to leave. The prisoners were told that if they did not leave they would be killed by the assailants.
A security source said that the prisoners who escaped include Taliban members, Daesh militants, and criminals.
The attack started just after 6.30 pm on Sunday night and has continued through the night and Monday morning.
Daesh, which claimed responsibility, detonated a car bomb outside the prison on Sunday evening, blowing the gate open. Militants then stormed the facility.
In the ensuing gun battle, hundreds of prisoners escaped.
It is believed, however, that Daesh militants took control of two prison towers earlier and that some prisoners have taken up arms and are fighting alongside the attackers. However, there has been no official confirmation of these reports.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, meanwhile said the death toll has risen to 21 and 43 wounded.
He said the victims include prisoners, security forces, and civilians.
Zahir Adil, a spokesman for the provincial health directorate, told Ariana News that 13 of those wounded are in a critical condition.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
Featured
Iran arrests pro-Taliban Afghans who waved group’s flag in park
Iranian authorities have arrested a group of Afghans who waved a flag in celebration of Eid al-Adha in a park in Tehran.
MENAFM reported that Iranian intelligence and police officials confirmed to local media outlets that the security forces arrested the group during an operation.
The officials also said that the individuals were arrested in connection with the publication of the pictures of the Taliban flag which they had taken in Mellat Park in Tehran.
The suspects are in police custody and an investigation is underway, officials told MENAFM.
The Iranian authorities reportedly acted to detain the Taliban supporters after the images shocked Iranians on social media.
This move comes after comments were made recently by some of Afghanistan’s Western allies that Iran was not doing enough to support the peace process.
However, Iran has been quick to reject these claims.
On Saturday, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani described peace in Afghanistan as peace and stability for the entire region.
He told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a telephone conversation that Iran had always stood by the people and government of Afghanistan with regards to peace and stability.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to always deepen relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan based on historical and cultural common grounds and strengthening these relations by taking advantage of economic, trade and transit capacity between the two countries,” he said.
Featured
UAE to host IPL 2020 as tournament gets provisional green light
Cricket fans around the world will be glad to hear that the ever-popular IPL tournament is back on track for this year after having been suspended in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) met via video-conference on Sunday to discuss the issue and decided to go ahead with the tournament, starting in September.
However, matches will not be held in India this year and will instead be played in the United Arab Emirates – in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
According to the IPL GC, they still need final clearance from the Indian government for the tournament to take place.
VIVO IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.
The 53-day tournament will witness afternoon and evening matches.
The Governing Council also discussed the comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be finalised and published in due course, including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.
BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies.
Featured
13 killed, dozens wounded in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack
Officials have confirmed that so far at least 13 people have been killed and dozens wounded in the ongoing prison attack in Jalalabad city by Daesh militants.
Daesh Afghanistan claimed responsibility on Sunday night for the attack which started just after 6.30pm when a car bomb was detonated outside the prison gates. This blew open the entrance and enabled an unknown number of gunmen to storm the facility.
Security sources said early Monday that clashes between the Daesh militants and Afghan special forces were still ongoing – 14 hours after the initial explosion.
Reports also indicate that the gunmen have taken control of at least two of the prison towers.
Hundreds of prisoners have meanwhile escaped but the Afghan security forces have rounded some of them up.
Nangarhar governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, said early Monday that security forces have managed to take back control of the prison’s checkpoint and so far three Daesh fighters have been killed.
This attack started just a day after Afghanistan’s intelligence services announced the Afghan special forces had killed a high-ranking Daesh member in an operation in eastern Afghanistan.
A statement late Saturday by the National Directorate of Security said the slain militant was Assadullah Orakzai, an intelligence leader for the IS affiliate (Daesh) in Afghanistan. The statement said he was killed near Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. IS has its headquarters in the province.
Orakzai was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan.
Hundreds of prisoners rounded up as Jalalabad prison attack continues
Iran arrests pro-Taliban Afghans who waved group’s flag in park
UAE to host IPL 2020 as tournament gets provisional green light
13 killed, dozens wounded in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Israel launches spy satellite to keep a better eye on enemies
Afghanistan customs revenue lost to ’embezzlement’
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
Abdullah introduces list of cabinet nominees to Presidential Palace
Morning News Show: three-day ceasefire
Sola: Ghani urges for consultative Jirga regarding remaining 400 Taliban prisoners
Zerbena: Afghanistan economic situation after Pandemic
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban third ceasefire discussed
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
Trending
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: three-day ceasefire between Taliban, Afghan gov’t
- Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Khalilzad in Kabul over Afghan peace
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show: National Flag Day
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: concerns on lack of power for manufacturing firms
- Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Arg-Sapidar turmoil over formation of cabinet
- Latest News3 days ago
Clashes between Afghan, Pakistani troops leave 15 dead, 80 wounded – Kandahar
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: hurdles facing Intra-Afghan talks
- Latest News4 days ago
Nine killed, more than 40 wounded in Logar car bomb blast