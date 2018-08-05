Hundreds of Prisoners in Kabul Yet to be Trialled Despite Years-Long Wait: Governor

(Last Updated On: August 06, 2018 8:26 am)

The governor of Kabul, Mohammad Haidar Yaqubi says hundreds of individuals are currently held in detention centers in Kabul and despite years-long wait, they are yet to be trialled .

Governor Yaqubi said that there have been 1,400 inmates in a detention center in Kabul, unlike its capacity which was about 400 prisoners.

“Even worse and shameful that among them hundreds of the inmates have not been trialled yet despite years-long wait,” he said. “Who proved that they should be held in prisons?”

Kabul governor, meanwhile questions the action of the security institutions in addressing the issues of the residents.

“When we call to the officials of Kabul Police headquarter, they say we can’t stand against whom threatening you, his father is serving as deputy at National Security Council,” Yaqubi said.

Governor Yaqubi made the remarks at an event which was organized on Sunday at the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) in Kabul.

At the same event, the head of AIHRC, Sima Samar said that the human trafficking had not been a crime in Afghanistan in the past and that despite a high number of children being smuggled to various places no individual or organization had been there to address the issue.

This comes as in May, the AIHRC reported that there are more than 30,000 people being held in prisons and detention centers in Afghanistan.