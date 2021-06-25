Hundreds of Parwan residents prepare to fight Taliban in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: June 25, 2021)

Hundreds of former Mujahideen leaders and fighters, along with officials in Parwan province have come together in preparation to fight the Taliban in neighboring Baghlan province.

Parwan residents, who have taken up arms, said they will not allow the Taliban to seize power.

“We are ready to confront them,” said Zalmay, a member of the public uprising force.

“We will fight till our last breath; we will not allow the Taliban to become dominant. We have experience with them,” said Gul Agha, another member of the uprising force.

“I am ready 100% to go to the frontline,” said Abdul Rahman, another member.

Some former Mujahideen leaders also warned that they will never allow the Taliban to seize power.

“This is our territory, we will not let anyone be dominated by foreign orders,” said Jan Ahmad, a former Mujahideen leader.

Officials meanwhile said government will provide people with weapons if they want to fight the Taliban.

Ghulam Bahauddin Jailani, State Minister for Disaster Management.meanwhile said: “The north will become a grave for Taliban.”

This comes after hundreds of former Afghan Mujahideen and other residents from the northern parts of Kabul held a rally on Wednesday in support of the Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban.