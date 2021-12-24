Business
Hundreds of factories face uncertain future amid ongoing economic crisis
Afghan businessmen on Thursday warned that hundreds of factories will be forced to close down if the US and the international community continue to impose economic sanctions against Afghanistan.
These sanctions include the freezing of over $9 billion in foreign reserves, by the US Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), four months ago.
Businessmen said their biggest problem is their inability to buy raw materials.
“We can’t tolerate the situation; the world is being cruel to Afghans. We will lodge complaints to the UN for our rights to be upheld,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.
Businessmen also said that of the $9 billion in frozen foreign reserves, $2,5 billion of that is private sector money. They also blamed the international community for the current crisis in Afghanistan.
“We and the people of Afghanistan know who created problems, and want them to resolve the problems themselves,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Mines and Industries.
Officials from logistics companies said that national and international organizations owe the sector billions of dollars.
“We served Afghanistan and provided services, our payments are outstanding because foreign reserves have been frozen. We hope that the money will be released soon,” said one logistics company employee, Mohammad Baz Ghairat.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said the international community is to blame for the economic crisis in the country.
“We called on the international community many times, but they have blocked Afghanistan’s assets; Afghans need it now,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the IEA, adding that they are being blamed for something the US created.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that the US should release Afghanistan’s assets and provide opportunities for Afghan businessmen.
“We see problems growing day by day, the international community is the cause of this. They imposed sanctions against Afghanistan’s economic mechanism; they are responsible,” said Sayed Azim Mangal, an analyst.
Businessmen said if the sanctions are not lifted soon, they will appeal to the international courts to resolve the problem.
Business
Construction companies call for govt, foreign community to pay their debts
Afghanistan’s Construction Union has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the international community to pay the money owed to them for projects already worked on.
Union officials called a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday to address the issue of non-payment and said that about 2,000 construction companies are owed money for projects carried out for the former government and the international community.
“We don’t have money. People want money from us, because of this [problem] four companies have closed; our sector is facing severe financial pressure,” said Mohammad Nasir Mohtasibzada, the head of the union.
Some members of the union meanwhile called on the IEA to clarify the fate of hundreds of incomplete projects.
They also called for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets, which amount to over $9 billion.
“We urge the international community to release the frozen money, in order to put an end to the current economic crisis,” Shams Ur Rehman, a member of the union said.
Ministry of Finance officials meanwhile said that efforts are underway to resolve the problems faced by construction companies.
“We are committed to helping construction companies financially; one we have established a commission to investigate this, second to give money to the private sector,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economic analysts say that the Ministry of Finance and international donors should resolve the problems within the private sector, adding that if this is not done, construction companies will be forced to close and an economic collapse will occur.
“The Islamic Emirate should work to prevent the collapse of the private sector,” said Abdul Bashir Sharifi, one economic analyst.
According to analysts, the IEA should also start working closely with the private sector, and monitor the implementation of big projects.
Business
Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan: officials
Turkish companies and traders will invest in Afghanistan in the near future, said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture and spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a tweet.
According to Mujahid, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) forum, that Turkish companies and traders are looking at opportunities in the country.
“Turkish foreign minister said that Turkey’s companies and traders will come to Afghanistan,” said Mujahid.
Afghan businessmen said that conditions for investment have been fulfilled.
According to them Turkish investors have held talks with Afghan official about investment.
“Turkey (Turkish people) were seen in Afghanistan. They met with chamber of industries and mine, and the private sector. Optimism is high that Turkey will invest in Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, deputy head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Analysts say that economic development can bring an end to the current economic crisis.
The analysts also blamed the international community for the current crisis in the country.
“Islamic Emirate has taken serious steps… first in security, second in transparency and third removing financial bureaucracy. These important factors can provide opportunity for investment,” said Tajuddin Talish, an economic analyst.
This comes as China’s embassy in Afghanistan warned its companies and citizens on Friday not to “blindly” visit the country to inspect mineral resources, after reports of foreigners being detained without exploration permits, Reuters reported.
Business
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
Sara-e- Shahzadah, Afghanistan’s largest currency exchange market, announced early Thursday that the Afghani had gained some traction and climbed to 95 AFN against the US dollar overnight.
This comes after the AFN was trading at 105 Afghanis to the dollar at close of business on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, has said the fourth package of UN cash aid has arrived in Afghanistan.
According to statement, the assistance amounts to $19.2 million and has been deposited with the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB).
The previous cash aid package of $19.2 million arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
Da Afghanistan Bank added that efforts have been made to facilitate principled ways to prevent “poverty and misery” for the Afghan people, and that the country’s banking system and foreign exchange needs will be resolved soon.
“Da Afghanistan Bank has always sought to keep the value of the Afghan currency stable against foreign currencies,” the statement said.
Central Bank officials also said the leadership of this institution is trying to stabilize the Afghani.
This comes after the AFN slipped to a dismal 130 Afghanis to the US dollar this week.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have however been taking steps to stabilize the currency and on Tuesday banned the use of foreign currencies for commercial transactions in the country.
Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister, who is heading up a commission to curb the currency’s freefall, said at a press conference that the AFN would stabilize on the back of steps being taken.
“We have ordered clerics, local officials and security forces to prevent the use of foreign currencies [being used] in Afghanistan,” said Hanafi.
Mawlawi Hanafi warned that the authorities would take serious action against anyone found to be using, hoarding or smuggling foreign currencies.
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s demands of international community discussed
Hundreds of factories face uncertain future amid ongoing economic crisis
Turkey, Qatar ink deal to jointly operate Kabul Airport
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Export of Afghanistan’s talc resumes: Industrial Association
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Authorities in Pakistan burn confiscated drugs worth 1.3 billion dollars
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Tahawol: UNSC’s resolution about Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US officials’ remarks about withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Private sector’s demands of international community discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
-
World5 days ago
Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA appeals for support from Islamic countries at OIC summit
-
Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qatari and Turkish officials to meet over Kabul airport plans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic countries pledge fund to stave off Afghanistan ‘chaos’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tariq Ali Bakheet appointed as OIC’s special envoy to Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Turkish companies and traders to invest in Afghanistan: officials